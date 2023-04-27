Psychiatric assessment completed on Sligo double murder accused

A psychiatric assessment has been received this week for a 22-year-old man who is charged with murdering two men and attempting to murder another one in Sligo, his defence lawyers have told the Central Criminal Court.

Yousef Palani of Markievicz Heights in Sligo is charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt at Carton Heights in Sligo on April 10 last year.

Mr Palani is also charged with murdering Michael Snee at City View, Connaughton Road, in the town two days later on April 12, 2022. He is further charged with attempting to murder Anthony Burke at Cleveragh Road in Sligo on April 9, 2022.

Mr Palani is expected to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court on November 13 this year. The case is likely to take four weeks.

Defence counsel Brendan Grehan SC, for Mr Palani, (instructed by McGovern Walsh Solicitors) informed Mr Justice Paul McDermott that the defence had received a psychiatric assessment for their client only this week.

Mr Grehan said the next step would have to be discussed with the accused who is on remand in Castlerea Prison in Roscommon and that "two due diligence matters will have to be dealt with". These are exhibits in the case and records from the Central Mental Hospital, he added.

The barrister asked the judge to put the matter back for mention towards the last week in June, when the defence might be able to update the court on the likely duration of the trial which is set for November 13.

Mr Justice McDermott agreed to this request and put the matter in for June 13.