Pictures show Sligo community celebrating 50 years membership of the EU
(L-R), Helen O'Hara, Clare Heslin and Marie Brennan at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
(L-R), Lisa Wallace, Aoife O'Toole, Connie Nell, Vladlena Pilinska and Luciana Rocha at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
Leonard and Donnacha at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
Dualta and Aoife O'Hainle at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
Oleksandr Shapovalov and David Mitchell from Redz Catering at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
(L-R), Realta O'Hara, Helan O'Hara, Garda Tara Darcy and Michael Couch at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
(L-R), Helen O'Hara, Saoirse O'Hara, Erin Farry, Realta O'Hara and Marie Brennan at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.
Rana and Rowan Mohamed at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Ireland's membership of the EU.
Julia Wallace, Siobhain McGettrick and Lisa Wallace at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Ireland's membership of the EU.
Michelle, Nifemi, Phebian and Daniel at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Ireland's membership of the EU.
Sligo Champion Today at 13:34
The community of Cranmore in Sligo held an EU 50 event Sunday 7th to mark Ireland’s 50 years of membership of the European Union.
It took place from 3-5pm at The Community Workshop and Garden, Cranmore Road. There was cuisine from different EU countries, barbecue demonstration, and face-painting for children on the day and photographer Carl Brennan was on hand to capture the event.