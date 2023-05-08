Pictures show Sligo community celebrating 50 years membership of the EU

Michelle, Nifemi, Phebian and Daniel at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Ireland's membership of the EU.

Julia Wallace, Siobhain McGettrick and Lisa Wallace at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Ireland's membership of the EU.

Rana and Rowan Mohamed at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Ireland's membership of the EU.

(L-R), Helen O'Hara, Saoirse O'Hara, Erin Farry, Realta O'Hara and Marie Brennan at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

(L-R), Realta O'Hara, Helan O'Hara, Garda Tara Darcy and Michael Couch at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

Oleksandr Shapovalov and David Mitchell from Redz Catering at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

Dualta and Aoife O'Hainle at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

Leonard and Donnacha at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

(L-R), Lisa Wallace, Aoife O'Toole, Connie Nell, Vladlena Pilinska and Luciana Rocha at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

(L-R), Helen O'Hara, Clare Heslin and Marie Brennan at the Cranmore Community Co-op celebration to mark 50 years of Irelands membership of the EU.

The community of Cranmore in Sligo held an EU 50 event Sunday 7th to mark Ireland’s 50 years of membership of the European Union.

It took place from 3-5pm at The Community Workshop and Garden, Cranmore Road. There was cuisine from different EU countries, barbecue demonstration, and face-painting for children on the day and photographer Carl Brennan was on hand to capture the event.