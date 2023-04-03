Young Leitrim farmer attacked by bull died at Sligo University Hospital after ‘missed’ diagnosis of lung clots, Inquest hears

Anthony Cull (31) was brought back to SUH after initial five day stay by ambulance on two occasions after collapsing or fainting at home

The HSE has apologised to the family of a County Leitrim part-time farmer for his treatment and care at Sligo University Hospital where he died 12 days after being attacked by a bull on the family farm. Anthony Cull (31) was initially treated at the hospital for five days from February 2nd 2019 for a dislocated shoulder and injuries to his legs and chest.