Young Leitrim farmer attacked by bull died at Sligo University Hospital after ‘missed’ diagnosis of lung clots, Inquest hears
Anthony Cull (31) was brought back to SUH after initial five day stay by ambulance on two occasions after collapsing or fainting at home
Paul DeeringSligo Champion
The HSE has apologised to the family of a County Leitrim part-time farmer for his treatment and care at Sligo University Hospital where he died 12 days after being attacked by a bull on the family farm. Anthony Cull (31) was initially treated at the hospital for five days from February 2nd 2019 for a dislocated shoulder and injuries to his legs and chest.