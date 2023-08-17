Work to start soon on replacing 3.5k of old water pipes leading to County Sligo village

Work is due to start in a number of weeks on replacing old water pipes in Ballysadare,

The ageing water mains between Drumiskabole Crossroads and Ballysadare has got the green light for replacement.

The works will help put a stop to bursts, outages and leakage in the area and give locals and visitors alike an improved confidence in the security of their water supply, say Uisce Éireann

Crews are scheduled to arrive in the Ballysadare area in the coming weeks to begin work on replacing close to 3.5 km of old water mains which are susceptible to regular bursts and high levels of leakage.

Uisce Éireann’s Networks Regional Lead Declan Cawley is looking forward to getting this important project underway.

“Uisce Éireann is working hard to prioritise the delivery of a safe and secure water supply in Sligo. It is great to finally announce that the works from Drumiskabole Crossroads to Ballysadare are set to commence in the coming weeks, which will reduce the risk of outages from bursts now and into the future.

“Fewer bursts and less leakage will ensure a stronger water supply for homes and businesses in this area. We are committed to enabling communities such as Ballysadare, to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment.”

The works may involve some short-term water interruptions, but the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned interruptions.

Declan continued: “We understand that this type of work is inconvenient, and our crews will make every effort to minimise disruption to the local people.

These works are essential to ensure Ballysadare’s security of supply now and into the future, with the long-term benefits far outweighing any short-term inconvenience. We thank the community for their patience and co-operation.”

The works will take place on the L3603 from the Drumiskabole Crossroads to Old Dublin Road (NCT Centre) and from the NCT Centre to Ballysadare mini roundabout (Tempo Café) along the N59/Old Dublin Road.

A road closure will be in place on the L3603 and diversions will be clearly signposted. Works along the N59/Old Dublin Road will be limited to short sections to minimise impact on customers.

Traffic management in the form of traffic lights will be in place to allow the works to be delivered safely and efficiently. Locals can be assured that local and emergency traffic will be accommodated at all times.

Farrans Construction will carry out the works on behalf of Uisce Éireann with a completion date of early 2024.