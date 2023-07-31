Work to start soon on extension of footpath between two County Sligo villages

Councillor Thomas Walsh has confirmed that the tendering process has been completed for two key infrastructure projects in Collooney.

Works will begin soon on the projects by local contractor, Donlon Civil and Building Services. Cllr Walsh said “€550,000 was allocated to complete phase 2 of the footpath between Collooney and Ballisodare. Works have already been complete between Ballisodare and Carricknagat. This funding will now allow the completion of a footpath from Parkes Garage to Quigley’s Bar in Collooney. Funding allocated will also allow for the provision of a safe pedestrian access to and from Collooney Railway Station and the provision of a bus shelter.

“€380,000 was allocated for planned road surfacing and footpath enhancement works including junction tightening along the R290 in Collooney from its junction with Barrack St west to the bridge (known locally as Barrack Road). There will be a redesign of the junction between Main St./R290 junction (adjacent to St. Mary’s NS) which will incorporate a one-way system heading westwards to the Main St./Lower St Junction (Outside Connolly’s public house).

“This funding is in addition to €290,000 allocated in 2022 for this project,” said Cllr Walsh.

He added: “Collooney and Ballisodare are both satellite towns in Sligo with an anticipation that their population will continue to grow. This funding is critical to ensure there is improved active travel infrastructure in the town and ensure their connectivity. Collooney has been long starved from much-needed funding for infrastructure improvements until recently and I welcome this vital investment.”