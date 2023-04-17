Work on new outdoor performance space begins at Sligo park

€250,000 was allocated in 2021 from the Department of Arts to each Local Authority to develop an outdoor performance space with required matching funding of 10%.

Cllr Thomas Walsh said: “This is welcome news at a time when the Government has invested €3.25 million in Queen Maeve Square which is expected to be completed in Q4 2023. This will place host to an outdoor market, open air activities such as concerts, festivals and public screenings.

“In the coming weeks we will see the recruitment two key posts in Sligo, a Tourism Officer and a Festival and Events Manager. These are new posts in Sligo and will now add to our re -energised and much needed revised focus of how we attract and grow our events across the calendar year. We also have a festival and events strategy at draft stage and it is hoped this will be progressed also in line with a programme for Queen Maeve Square over the year. There is much to be excited for but also much work to be done.”