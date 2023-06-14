Woman dies, another seriously injured in train incident in County Sligo

Garda on duty close to the scene of the rail line fatality in Ballisodare. Pic: Paul Deering.

Fire services arriving at the scene along the Ballisodare to Collooney road which was closed by Gardaí. Pic: Paul Deering

One woman has died and another remains in a serious condition after being struck by the Dublin to Sligo train near Ballisodare this afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services remain at scene of the incident which occurred on the train line at Knox Park, Ballisadare at approximately 3pm. The road between Ballisodare and Collooney which runs adjacent to the rail line remains closed.

Garda have confirmed that one woman, aged in her 40s, was fatally injured and her body remains at the scene. A second female, aged in her 20s, was removed from the scene to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries. The Coroner has been notified. Forensic Collision Investigators are at the scene.

It is believed the two women were walking on the train line in the direction of Sligo when they were struck. Part of the Garda investigation will centre on reports the two women had earlier been on the train from Sligo but had disembarked in Collooney. They then began walking back to Sligo.

A local resident related how they heard the train sound its horn longer than normal as it approached Ballisodare.

"Normally it’s usual for the train to sound its horn as it approaches the bridge at Ballisodare but this time it kept sounding for at least half a minute and I knew immediately that something serious must have happened.

"There was a constant sound of sirens then as Gardaí, fire services and ambulances rushed to the scene and the Ballisodare to Collooney road was closed in both directions. An army helicopter also arrived at the scene around 4.20pm, landing close to the rail track, not leaving again for at least an hour,” he told The Sligo Champion.

Representatives from Irish Rail also arrived at the scene.

It is not believed the two women are from the Sligo area.