Westlife’s Shane Filan conquers mountain race in his native Sligo

Westlife star Shane Filan crossing the finish line at the Warriors Run in Strandhill, County Sligo on Saturday. Pic: Carl Brennan.

Sligo Westlife star, Shane Filan (44) ticked the gruelling Warriors Run off his bucket list when completing the 15k challenge in Strandhill on Saturday along with 1200 other competitiors.

The race takes runners from the seafront in Strandhill to the top of Knocknarea Mountain, around Queen Maeve’s cairn and back. Shane finished the event in and hour and 29 minutes placing 300th. The race was won by Sligo man, Seamus Somers, for the second time in a row in 59 minutes.

Filan, who joined his bandmates on live US television last week was overjoyed at completing the Warriors Run, one of the most iconic and popular running events in County Sligo each year.

After the race, Shane took to Instagram to say: “A life long box ticked... did the @warriorsrun yesterday for the first time and it was amazing!

"It wasn’t easy by any means especially on that mountain... but it felt great to finally do it.

"Well done to all the 1200 competitors and the organisers and people cheering us on all the way!”

Westlife play North America next March for the first time. As part of a pre-tour promotion they played Flying Without Wings live in the Times Square Studios of Good Morning America in New York City.