West of Ireland gets set to welcome US President Joe Biden

The West of Ireland is set to roll out the red carpet for US President Joe Biden when he touches down at Ireland West Airport abroad Air Force One on Friday afternoon.

President Biden will then travel to Knock Shrine before later departing for Ballina, home of his ancestors and where he will address a large crowd at St Muredach’s Cathedral.

Gardaí drawn from Divisions all across the West including Sligo/Leitrim will be involved in the massive security operation surrounding his visit West.

The 45th US president’s family ancestry can be traced back to Ballina, Co Mayo, and the Cooley Peninsula, Co Louth.

President Biden left Washington yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) and was accompanied on the trip by his sister Valerie and son, Hunter. The four day trip is to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, with visits to Belfast, Dublin, Mayo and Louth included.

He arrived into Belfast last night (Tuesday) where he was greeted by UK prime minister Rishi Sunak. He will have other engagements in Belfast before moving on to Louth and then Dublin.

Mr Biden will fly into Ireland West Airport to spend the final day of his visit in County Mayo on Friday. He will visit Knock Shrine and the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit before going on to Ballina.

The president’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to help build St Muredach’s Cathedral in 1827.

Gates will open at 5.30pm though at this stage the time of Mr Biden’s speech is not confirmed. The gates open at 5.30 p.m. and the programme starts at 7 p.m with a crowd of around 20,000 expected.

This is a free event and entrance is on a first come, first served basis. A number of shuttle buses will be in operation to bring people to the event from 4.30pm including one departing Castleconnor Community Centre.Ballina has been bedecked in red, white and blue in preparation for the visit. After the speech, Mr Biden will travel to Dublin Airport to fly back to the United States.

Ireland West Airport said it was delighted that President Biden will arrive and depart at Ireland West Airport, on the afternoon and evening of Friday 14th April, the first ever time a US president will have landed at the airport.

Passengers are advised that normal operations will continue at Ireland West Airport at all times. However, those travelling should allow additional time to arrive at the airport due to possible rolling road closures.

Only those who are travelling on flights or collecting incoming passengers will be permitted access to the airport as the approach roads into the airport will be closed to the general public on Friday.

Before boarding Air Force One in Washington on Tuesday afternoon, President Biden told reporters that the main priority of his trip was to make sure the “Irish accords and the Windsor agreement stay in place.”