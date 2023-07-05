Water Safety Ireland to carry out risk assessment at Sligo’s Strandhill beach

Situation discussed at Sligo Co Council’s monthly meeting

A motion from a Sligo Co Councillor to review the decision not to have lifeguards on duty on certain beaches throughout the county was agreed at Monday’s meeting of Sligo Co Council.

In moving the motion, Fine Gael Councillor Sinead Maguire told the meeting that it took the efforts of locals to save the lives of three young girls who had got into difficulties in Strandhill on June 21.

Three teenage girls were rescued after getting into difficulty in the sea off Strandhill beach on that date.

The three young women arrived with a parent from Longford to spend the day at the beach in Strandhill and were lucky it didn’t end in tragedy.

The girls entered the sea seemingly oblivious to nearby signs warning of dangerous currents and advising against swimming on the beach.

A local man was walking the beach and noticed the girls in difficulty and he called for help raising the alarm and the RNLI lifeboat subsequently being launched from Rosses Point.

A paddle board from the nearby surf rescue locker was used to rescue the girls who were traumatised by the experience, one required medical intervention after being brought back to shore.

In moving the motion Cllr Maguire said it came on the back of a very dangerous event that happened in Strandhill where three young women from Longford who were visiting for the day with their parent got into difficulty in the water.

“It was an unusual day as while there was great weather, there was no great swell.

“The usual people who act to rescue people from danger were not in the water.

“The three teenagers were spotted by a local man who is aware of the dangers and knew what was happening to them.

“The three young women were swept out and were in danger very quickly.

“He raised the alarm and a Surf Manager of a Surf School quickly got into action with two of his colleagues and he rescued the three young women.”

Cllr Maguire’s motion called on the Council to ‘review the decision not to have lifeguards on duty on certain beaches, throughout the county, and to seek, if necessary, an updated legal opinion on this issue to prevent future loss of life and that this Council formally acknowledges the bravery of those involved in recent rescues which averted possible tragedies.’

She said she wanted the Council to re-look at the issues of beach wardens as opposed to lifeguards.

“I don’t believe it is adequate and I don’t believe we can continue to rely on the bravery and the charity of local people to step in when there is such an evident danger.”

She added that a Water Safety Forum had been in operation for the past two years and it provided great information to the Council which the Council have been working on.

There was new signage put up but that was not enough as people just don’t pay any heed and don’t seem to realise the nature of the danger.

In a written response Council Assistant Director of Services Emer Concannon said: “Lifeguards are provided at all Designated Bathing Areas in County Sligo, as are required by Risk Assessments carried out by Water Safety Ireland.

“Lifeguards are not provided at dangerous beaches, in accordance with recommendations from Risk Assessments carried out by Water Safety Ireland.

“However, a beach warden is employed by Sligo County Council to advise people not to enter areas identified as being dangerous to swim by Water Safety Ireland.”

Cllr Maguire said she knew that the Council had been somewhat tied by Water Safety Ireland with its risk assessment of this beach.

But she said the reason they did not have life guards was that they had a legal opinion following the last tragedy 25 years ago that the Council could not employ lifeguards on the beach.

Cllr Maguire added that rescuing had changed dramatically in the interim, and Strandhill now is a recognised surf destination with the recent opening of the Surf Centre.

She said she believed that once people had a surf board, they had a buoyancy aid for going into the water.

Cllr Maguire said that beach wardens did great work but they were not qualified to get into the water and it is not an adequate level of service for what was actually going on at Strandhill beach.

She asked for the County Council to look again at the issue and wondered if they needed a new legal opinion to safely employ lifeguards and whether they needed to go back to Water Safety Ireland to see other areas where lifeguards are employed on a full time basis.

“It is unfair for us as a Council and as a county to rely on the bravery and the goodwill of the people of Strandhill.”

In response Ms Concannon said the Council were not bound by the legal opinion.

“We are bound by the recommendations from the Risk Assessment from Water Safety Ireland and that was outlined in the response to all our bathing waters and dangerous beaches that we are aware of.

“We have asked Water Safety Ireland to carry out an up-dated Risk Assessment and we expect that risk assessment to be carried out this week and we will be bound by their recommendations who are the legal organisation involved in this process.”

Cllr Maguire said she acknowledged Ms Concannon’s reply but added that there were beaches all around the world that have dangerous currents and they have lifeguards on duty and their job is to patrol the beaches and they bring buoyancy aids.

She added that if Water Safety Ireland come back and say that a beach is unsafe we have to look at it further, and we can’t just accept that.

“I believe there is greater knowledge internationally on this which will allow us to safely employ lifeguards who could prevent the loss of life.”

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady said it was a subject that came up year after year.

“I always think, would I be happy to let my son or daughter be a lifeguard.

“My nephew was a lifeguard at Strandhill for many years.

“It’s a huge worry and I am delighted that Water Safety Ireland is going to do a Risk Assessment again as a lot of people are not obeying the signs.

“We need to keep it on the table, but where does our responsibility begin and end.

“If there is a sign telling me not to do something and I am not able to read it have I duty of care to myself and others not to do it, because not alone am I putting my life at risk by disobeying but also the lives of those generous people of the community of Strandhill who, over many years have supported and were out in the front line to help those in need.

“It is something we need to bed down as it comes up every year.”

Sligo Chief Executive Martin Lydon said the Council were not experts on this matter and relied on agencies and government to give them guidance.

He added that if Water Safety Ireland say to the Council that they don’t put a lifeguard there, but instead put a beach warden there, they will be putting a beach warden there.

That was the advice from the experts and he said he had to follow that advice.

The motion was agreed.