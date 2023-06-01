Water Safety Ireland Sligo stressing the importance of respecting the water and adhering to public notices

During the summer, Water Safety Ireland Sligo teaches surf lifesaving skills to children and teenagers aged 9 to 18

Having enjoyed the good weather recently, many are looking forward to lots more sunshine over the summer months.

With the good weather, it is expected that many people will be enjoying the waterways in Ireland.

In Sligo, we are lucky to have access to beautiful beaches, lakes and rivers. Water Safety Ireland Sligo would like everyone to enjoy these waters safely. Water Safety Ireland Sligo is a voluntary committee who promote water safety throughout the county. Water Safety Ireland (WSI) is the statutory voluntary body established to promote water safety in Ireland and Water Safety Ireland Sligo promotes water safety within the county through several initiatives and events.

During the summer months, Water Safety Ireland Sligo teaches surf lifesaving skills to children and teenagers aged 9 – 18 at Rosses Point and Enniscrone beaches every weekend. Surf lifesaving skills include swimming, use of boards and skis for water rescues and beach running events. Training also takes place for adult members in the Senior and Masters age categories.

Members of Sligo Surf Lifesaving club can take part in regional and national surf lifesaving competitions which are held annually in August and September. This year, Sligo are hosting the National Surf Lifesaving Championships for the Nipper (9-14) and Junior (14 -18) age groups in Mullaghmore at the beginning of September. During the winter months, Stillwater training takes place in the pool where lifesaving skills and swimming are tested in a competitive environment. The regional and National Stillwater Championships were held recently.

Water Safety Ireland Sligo organises an annual Water Safety Week at Enniscrone and Aughris. These weeks consist of instruction in swimming and developing skills in rescue, survival and resuscitation. Children learn invaluable skills during these weeks from very dedicated Water Safety Instructors.

Thanks to the lifesaving skills gained by local teenagers through Water Safety Ireland Sligo, many have gone on to complete pool and beach lifeguarding awards which are internationally recognised by the International Life Saving Federation (ILSF). Water Safety Ireland Sligo have facilitated such courses which have aided in many of the beaches in Sligo having lifeguards during the summer months. At the beginning of the year, water safety classes were held for Nipper aged children at Sligo Sports complex.

Water Safety Ireland provides many resources nationally in relation to water safety. One such resource is a free educational programme (www.teachpaws.ie) for primary schools called PAWS (Primary Aquatics Water Safety). Members of Water Safety Ireland Sligo promote this resource to primary schools in the county. In recent weeks, one member has been visiting pre school creches providing the Hold Hands Water Safety programme (www.holdhands.ie) which is for Early Learning and Care providers. Details of all education courses can be found on the Water Safety Ireland website (www.watersafety.ie)

Water Safety Ireland Sligo are keen for people to enjoy the many beautiful waterways in the county but stress the importance of respecting the water and adhering to public notices.