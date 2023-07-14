Volunteers wanted for new Creativity in Older Age project in Sligo

Photographer Val Robus is looking for volunteers

Sligo photographer Val Robus is looking for volunteers for the ‘Hands of Sligo’ Project. The project is part of the Creativity in Older Age project run by Sligo County Council, Healthy Sligo, supported by the Creative Ireland Fund 2023.

Val wants to hear from people aged 65+, living in Sligo, who would like to record a short interview and have their hands photographed.

Val says: “I feel that hands tell so much about a person and I would like to produce an exhibition of a series of photos of the hands of older people. I’m interested in hearing from community groups and individuals and want to hear about the lives of the people and the things their hands have created.” If you would like to be involved you can contact Val on 0872142887 or email varobus@gmail.com.