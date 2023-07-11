Volunteers needed to help Sligo Social Services charity

Number of volunteers have reduced since covid

Sligo Social Services, a charity based in Sligo is looking for volunteers to support their various social service activities.

The charity mostly works with elderly people and has been running various programs like Befriending, Meal on the Wheels, Friendly call service etc.

Beki Boyton who is the volunteer coordinator for the charity organisation feels that the number of volunteers have reduced since COVID, and they are trying to get the numbers back to continue their services to the society.

She said: “Volunteering not only helps a person to do good for society, but it also helps them to build skills and enhance their chances of employability.

“It adds up a good impression on their CVs.

“It provides opportunities to meet new people and make friends.

“For retired people it is a way to maintain a routine in their lives,” said Beki.

Sligo Social Services needs volunteers for programs like Friendly Call Services which provides a friendly phone call to older adults aged 65+ in the Sligo area who may be experiencing social isolation and loneliness. The aim of the service is to aid in alleviating those feelings of social isolation and loneliness through regular friendly phone calls by volunteers.

The volunteers are needed to give 2 to 2.5 hours a week to call the clients. They will be provided with training in listening, creating friendly conversation and following the policies and procedures of Sligo Social Services.

For Meals on Wheels wash up/ kitchen assistant, the volunteer will help in the kitchen from 10am to 12 noon one morning a week. They will help with the wash-up, and when time allows can assist the chef and kitchen assistant.

Another program Befriending is a supported one-to-one relationship between a volunteer and a person of 65 years and over who has been linked in with Sligo Social Services.

The role increases social interaction and expands social support and also links people with other supports. The service is designed to help alleviate the negative impacts loneliness has on mental and physical health.

The charity relies heavily on fundraisers and donations. So, it also needs volunteers for Bucket Collection and Thrift store.

Anyone who would be interested in getting involved with the teams and provide a little support to the organisation can contact Beki Boyton on bekiboyton@sligosocialservices.ie