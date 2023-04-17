US President Joe Biden has emotional meeting with Sligo priest who gave his son Beau the last rites

US President Biden touches part of the gable wall of the original church where the apparition of Our Lady is said to have happened.

US President Joe Biden visiting Knock Shrine and Basilica in Mayo with PP Fr. Richard Gibbons, on the last day of his visit to Ireland on Friday.

US President Joe Biden shed tears in Knock last Friday afternnon after meeting the Sligo priest who gave his son Beau the last rites before he died in 2015. Gurteen native, Fr Frank O’Grady – the chaplain who was by Beau Biden’s side as he died – had a chance meeting with the president at Knock Basilica during the President’s final day of his four day trip to Ireland.

Fr O’Grady, who is now the chaplain at Knock shrine, spent 12 of his 30 years’ service with the US military at Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington DC and was assigned to the Medical Intensive Care Unit where Beau Biden was for six weeks until he died.

Fr O’Grady said: “He didn’t know I worked here. So when … I saw him, he was a bit emotional. The last time we met was when his son was very ill eight years ago and it all came back to him.”

He told RTE that he was surprised to be called because he knew it was a private visit and only a select number of people were allowed into the basilica. He said Knock parish priest Fr Richard Gibbons – who did not know the connection between the two until the president spoke of his son’s death after arriving – made a call for a staff member to seek him out.

Fr O’Grady said: “I was very surprised when I got a phone call to say the president wanted to see me. It was a delightful ten minutes with him. I hadn’t seen him really in eight years since Beau died,” he said.

“I met in the apparition chapel, himself, and his son Hunter and also his sister. We had a nice chat for about ten minutes. He was delighted to see me and I was delighted to see him. He gave me a big hug and Hunter gave me a big hug. It was like a reunion,” said Fr O’Grady.

“I said to him he was a person of great faith and he said the faith sustained him in the past, in that difficult time, and still does.”

He continued: “He certainly misses his son. He has been grieving a lot, but I think the grief is kind of going down a bit. We talked a little bit about how grief can take several years”.

President Biden told Fr O’Grady that his faith had “sustained him”, adding that he was “thrilled to be in Knock, in Ireland, and overwhelmed at the country’s beauty”, as well as people’s kindness.

“He certainly was very impressed with Knock. As a man of great faith. It really hit home very hard to him about his son’s passing when he comes to Knock, because we talk about mysteries of life and death in a place like Knock, all the time here.”

“He is a man of great faith, and it is just a coincidence that I happened to meet him.”

The death of his son, who was attorney general for Delaware, had a profound impact on President Biden, who on Thursday told the Dáil that he hadn’t intended to run for president in 2020 in the wake of his son’s passing.

“You know, I hadn’t planned on running for president again in 2020. My son Beau, who had just died of stage four glioblastoma after coming back from Iraq after a year … He was the attorney general of Delaware. As a matter of fact, he should be the one standing here giving this speech to you,” he said.

President Biden made a private visit to the shrine shortly after touching down in Air Force One at Ireland West Airport. He also visited Mayo/Roscommon Hospice, in Knock where he broke ground at its construction in 2017. A plaque on the ground at the entrance to the hospice is dedicated to Beau Biden. It was an emotional time as the President took a moment to look at the plaque before entering the hospice to meet the staff.