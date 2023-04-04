Urgency stressed in finding new County Sligo graveyards

Two potential sites have been identified in Grange and Rosses Point by the County Council

Two potential sites have been found for new burial grounds in the county with the current graveyards in North Sligo and Rosses Pont full.

The new sites are in Grange village and in Rosses Point, a meeting of Sligo County Council was told on Monday. This has been a very sensitive and long- standing issue for the council, the meeting heard.

Cllr Donal Gilroy had a motion before the meeting asking for an updated report on the provision of burial grounds to replace the current Ahamlish and Rosses Point burial grounds.

A written reply from County Council Senior Engineer Tom Brennan stated: “As previously communicated, it has proved challenging in recent years to provide solutions to meet the need for new burial ground at a number of locations across the county.

“Regarding North Sligo, a potential site has been identified in the village of Grange. The feasibility of this site needs to be determined. Regarding Rosses Point, a potential site has been identified and site investigations are planned for this site.

“Liaison has taken place and will continue with North Sligo councillors with this process as required.”

Welcoming the news at the meeting, Cllr Gilroy said he was delighted that potential sites had been identified and that the feasibility work can be carried out.

“We need to do that in a very timely manner, and we need to put it in the public domain that Sligo County Council and that we as members are working on it.

“Cllr Tom Fox attended meetings along with me with land- owners in 2021. This is hugely important, and the issue of burial grounds is coming thick and fast around the county and people don’t like parting with land.

“It is not easy to get these things done and I thank Emer Concannon and Tom Brennan of the Council for the report.”

In supporting the motion Cllr Fox said this item had been on the agenda for a long time and it was important to keep the pressure on and it was good to see progress being made sooner rather than later. Cllr Gilroy said he had neglected to mention the good people of Rathcormac who had for years fought to have a graveyard for Drumcliffe parish and they were tight on space.

“I want to mention that they had facilitated both Ahamlish and Rosses Point over the last number of years and hopefully we can take the pressure off them.”

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady said she understood that people have to negotiate, and things can be very tentative, and it can take time. She said it was a huge issue for the people of North Sligo.

“It is the one thing people ask you about because of the on-going issued that we all know, and it has been in this chamber for a long time.

In a subsequent statement issued to The Sligo Champion Cllr Gilroy said site feasibility tests need to be carried out in both Grange and Rossses Point and these were currently being planned.

“This long-standing issue has been on the agenda for years and is now not only crucial for the parishes of Ahamlish and Rosses Point, but also for the residents of Drumcliffe and Rathcormac as they have kindly facilitated burials from the two adjoining parishes.”

He sad the need for new graveyards was urgent and asked that the Council officials do the assessments as soon as possible. He undertook to hold a public meeting as soon as the sites are approved to seek the support of the communities involved. He also paid tribute to the landowners who had engaged with him and his colleagues and with the council officials.

Cllr Gilroy added that it was plainly unfair that people who had lived in and supported a parish all their life that no facility could be found to bury them as they approached their final days.

“This is very distressing for older people and their families and cannot be allowed to continue any longer and must be dealt with as a matter of extreme urgency.”