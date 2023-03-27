Upgrading busy Sligo road can’t happen until ‘significant challenges’ are overcome

Despite a number of housing developments along the road, major issues such as land acquisition mean upgrading the Second Sea Road is not included in council’s road programme

There are plans to build an estate off the Second Sea Road (above).

The state of the Second Sea Road in terms of lighting and footpaths was raised by councillor Declan Bree.

He told the meeting that it had been over two years since he tabled a motion at a plenary meeting of the County Council proposing that the Roads Department would bring forward proposal for improvements on the Second Sea Road.

“On that occasion I pointed out that the public lighting on the road was totally inadequate and that there was no continuous footpaths linking the new estates with the Strandhill Road

“All of us are aware that there has been significant housing development on the Second Sea Road in recent years including the construction of Aylesbury Park, Ocean Wave, Whitestrand and Woodville Court. There are currently plans being considered for the construction of another housing estate.

“In this context there has been a significant increase in vehicular and pedestrian traffic using the road. In recent times there have been a number of accidents and incidents which might have been avoided if the road had been improved.

“Residents of the area have highlighted the fact that there are no continuous footpaths on the road and therefore pedestrians including children and parents with prams are compelled to walk out on the road to reach the Bus Stop or to reach the Strandhill Road.

“This clearly poses a significant danger for pedestrians and can only be described as hazardous. The public lighting is also totally inadequate.

“I do understand that improvements on the road are challenging because lands will need to be acquired to align the roadway and proposed footpaths. I believe that the Council’s Road Design Department has been working on a new design for the road with a view to getting a layout that will be used for proposed improvements.

“However, it would appear that the necessary funding has not been allocated for progressing the scheme,” said Cllr Bree.

He asked when the draft road alignment design was expected to be completed, the estimated costs, the potential source of funding for the works and what temporary traffic calming measures will be provided in advance of the improvement works.

In a written response, Acting Director of Services, Emer Concannon stated that upgrading of the Second Sea Road was currently not included in any Roads Programme.

“A preliminary road alignment design was developed in 2022 and it was determined that significant challenges will have to be overcome in order to deliver any realignment works, most notably that of land acquisition.

“We do not have any estimated costs at this stage. The requirement for any shorter-term traffic calming measures will be reviewed by the Roads Department,” she said.

She added that the Second Sea Road would certainly be considered for inclusion in future funding programmes such as Active Travel or Low Cost Accident Schemes.