Uncut grass at new Sligo housing estate an ‘eyesore’ as it reaches three feet high

Overgrown- the new housing estate off the Strandhill Road, Sligo.

Grass is not being cut in a number of local authority housing estates, a meeting of the Borough District of Sligo heard on Monday.

The matter was raised by Cllr Arthur Gibbons who called on the Council to enter into meaningful talks with residents of Molloway Place, Knappaghmore Beg and the residents of the area of St Edward’s Terrace known as the Bank to try and resolve the issues of bringing the estates ‘up to an acceptable standard.’

Cllr Gibbons said the area called Bank at St Edwards Terrace on Markievicz Road looked very bad with high grass growing right up as far as the houses.

And owing to the long grass and some derelict buildings in the area, residents were in fear of rat infestation. It was an eyesore and the grass badly needed to be cut.

The Council have responsibility for the Bank and right beside was a HSE property which looked like a golf course and there was no bio-diversity or anything else at that location, he said.

Cllr Gibbons said the resident’s association in Molloway Place had gone out of existence and there was a reluctance to form a new one.

He said he was looking for some consultation between the Council and the residents with a view to forming a new one.

Cllr Gibbons then showed a picture of a badly overgrown entrance to Molloway Place with trees stretching over the footpath.

Cllr Gibbons said these eyesores were a “shame and a disgrace.”

He then showed photographs of Knappagh Beg Court, a new Council Estate on the Strandhill Road with grass growing up to three feet high in some places.

Cllr Gibbons said a residents association needed to be set up and there was no area whatsoever for children to play in.

He said he did not know why the grass had not been cut already this year in these estates.

“It was cut last year but not this year.” He called on the Council to show leadership to the residents.

Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady said the Strandhill Road development was absolutely fabulous, and it was something that the council could be very proud of.

She said she was a strong believer in giving people ownership of their estates.

“And I always feel that when tenancy agreements are being done, people should get some guidelines on how to set up a residents committee.

“She said she spoke with two people in the estate, and they would love to set up a residents committee and would love to be empowered but just needed some guidelines on how to do it.

“If everyone cleaned up outside their own front door on a Saturday, it would be a big help.”

Cllr O’Grady said the Council supplied homes, but they then left them in a void and they should support the residents of these estates in keeping these places in top notch.

She suggested that the residents have a community morning and have a clean up which was far better than the Council going in and cutting the grass on a once off basis.

If the Council cut the grass now, by winter they should give the residents every support possible to set up a resident’s association who might be eligible for grants.

A written response from Acting Director of Services, Emer Concannon said the council would continue to undertake maintenance of the open space areas at Molloway Place and St. Edwards Terrace.

Works had recently been completed by staff on cleaning and tidying the access stairs to St Edwards Terrace, to attend to residents’ concerns.

A plan is being put in place to deal with the ongoing maintenance of green areas in new local authority estates, including Knappaghmore Beg.

The establishment of resident associations to assist in maintaining open space green areas in all local authority estates is encouraged, she added.