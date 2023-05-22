Two Sligo companies taking part in Bloom at the Phoenix Park

Two Sligo companies will be participating in Bord Bia Bloom which returns to the Phoenix Park, Dublin, this June bank holiday weekend (Thursday 1st – Monday 5th June) with another vibrant mix of thought-provoking show gardens, delicious local food, and interactive entertainment for visitors of all ages.

Local Sligo food business Good4U will be among those featured in the food village at this year’s event and Western Plant Nurseries from Skreen in County Sligo will be in the plant village.

Good4U from Sligo town will be showcasing some of their brand-new protein balls, which launched this year. These healthy yet highly indulgent snacks come in three different flavours – Raspberry Brownie, Cocoa Orange, and Salted Caramel. This new range is 100% natural, vegan, high in fibre and protein, and offer a healthy alternative for sugar cravings.

Western Plant Nursery from Skreen specialises in providing quality plants locally grown for coastal and exposed gardens. Their range includes coastal shrubs, perennials, trees, grasses, sedums and ferns, which are all grown in their own nursery and garden centre 200m from Sligo Bay.

Bord Bia expect to welcome more than 100,000 visitors to the show over five action-packed days. Speaking at the launch of this year’s event, Jim O’Toole, CEO, Bord Bia said, “Bord Bia Bloom was created to offer a world-class, uplifting and engaging showcase for Irish horticulture, food and drink. Now in its 17th year, the show provides an invaluable platform to highlight important societal issues such as climate change, sustainable production and health and wellbeing. We are proud to see how Bloom has evolved into a unique festival experience, with nature and sustainable living at its heart, while also continuing to offer our horticulture, food and drink clients the opportunity to showcase their latest products and innovations.”