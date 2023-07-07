Two Sligo artists selected to participate in Connecting Artists programme, connecting disability community through the arts

Two artists from Sligo, Keith Finneran, and Mark Buckley, have overcome barriers to showcase their remarkable artwork on a national level.

They are among ten artists carefully selected from around the country to participate in the Connecting Artists 2023 programme.

The culmination of this 10-week online programme will take place at the renowned Royal College of Surgeons Ireland (RCSI) in Dublin, where their art will be exhibited from Sunday 16th to Tuesday 18th of July.

Connecting Artists is a 10-week online programme designed by Miriam Spollen, the founder of Connections Arts Centre, a social enterprise dedicated to connecting the disability community through the Arts. Miriam created this online programme for visual artists nationwide with intellectual disabilities who wish to develop their creative practice.

Keith Finneran, a resident of Dromard, Co. Sligo, overcomes challenges with reading, writing, and limited communication abilities.

Despite these obstacles, art holds immense significance in Keith's life. He has been attending art classes in community settings for the past decade, nurturing and refining his artistic talents.

His dedication has led him to present some of his work to Minister Anne Rabbitte, TD, Minister for Disabilities.

Keith now creates his art at home with support, and his recent solo exhibit 'Inspiring Ways' drew inspiration from the local landscapes of Sligo.

Through the Connecting Artists programme, Keith says, “I hope to inspire others with disabilities to nurture their own gifts.”

Mark Buckley, a 23-year-old artist from Coolbock, Riverstown, Co. Sligo, attends the National Learning Network (NLN) in Sligo, participating in the Sligo Link Programme designed for individuals on the Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Alongside his passion for art, Mark enjoys music and exercise. During his time at NLN, Mark has developed a diverse portfolio through art classes.

He finds joy in replicating famous artworks, with a particular fondness for drawing cartoon characters.

One of his favourite creations is a copy of Pinocchio, a testament to his talent and dedication.

Mark says: "I dream of having my artwork displayed in local shops, sharing my creations with others, and bringing them the same enjoyment I experience while creating art.”

Miriam of Connections Arts Centre emphasises the immersive and supportive environment the Connecting Artists programme provides, empowering artists to explore their art, learn from each other, and prepare for exhibiting and selling their work.

Miriam says, “This programme is made possible through the dedication of ten wonderful mentors and the collaboration with the RCSI Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Unit.”

She adds: "We are thrilled for Keith and Mark and all the participating artists of the 2023 programme and to see their fantastic artwork exhibiting at a national level. The response from the general public, both business and community, has been brilliant.

"We are also delighted to learn that the exhibit will be showcasing in Belfast and no doubt in more counties around the country during the year.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the exhibit and experience the artwork of the participating artists. Artwork will be available for purchase during the event and online.

Entry is FREE, but booking in advance is essential. To book your place, visit the following link: https://www.connectionsartscentre.ie/connecting-artists-programme-1

For more information about Connections Arts Centre, please visit www.connectionsartscentre.ie.