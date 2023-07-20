Two charged arising out of thefts from cars in North Leitrim

Two men have appeared in court charged with offences arising from thefts from cars in North Leitrim.

Sligo/Leitrim Gardaí carrying out investigations into a number of incidents including burglary and theft from cars over the last number of days arrested two men having been found in possession of some stolen property. They were detained at Sligo Garda Station and questioned in relation to a number of separate incidents.

Both were charged and appeared at Sligo District Court on Wednesday. They were remanded in custody to appear at a further sitting of the court. The investigation is continuing.

Gardaí are encouraging owners of vehicles to keep them secured at all times, the target of these most recent thefts were mostly unlocked cars with property left within them.

Gardaí thank the public in Kinlough and Manorhamilton, for their continued cooperation into keeping communities safe.