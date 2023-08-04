TV series looking for participants to talk about their move to the West of Ireland

Moving West, the TG4 TV series has been commissioned for a third year running and producers are looking for participants to talk about their move West. The series, presented by Mary Kennedy is produced by Dundara Television & Media in association with The Western Development Commission. The producers are now calling on those who have made the move to get in touch if they would like to be part of the show with a closing date for applications on Friday 11th August.

Speaking about the new series, Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD said: “The Government’s national rural development policy, Our Rural Future, is all about giving our young people the option to live and work from within their own communities. There are now over 320 remote working hubs on the national Connected Hubs network enabling thousands of people to work from their own locality every day. We are already seeing the positive impact of remote working with the recent census results showing population growth in every county for the first time – a huge boost for rural counties. Moving West tells the human stories behind these figures. This hugely successful series shows that the tide is turning and instead of our young people having to leave rural Ireland, many are now returning home and availing of job opportunities locally together with a better quality of life.”

Producer and director Enda Grace of Dundara Television and Media commented: “I am delighted that we can now announce the triumphant return of Moving West for its highly-anticipated third series on TG4. Series one and two have been a huge success and all the team at Dundara are looking forward to building on that. This season, we are again embarking on a heartwarming journey and eager to meet the incredible individuals and families who have embraced the West of Ireland and made it their home. It is an absolute delight to once again collaborate with the renowned and legendary presenter, Mary Kennedy, whose charisma, expertise and love for the West breathe life into each episode. Our collaboration with the Western Development Commission has been a true testament to the power of partnership, allowing us to delve deeper into the stories of those who have made this region a place of inspiration and belonging for movers. If you’re one of those who has made the move west, recent or not so recent, we want to hear your story. I invite you to apply to be part of this unforgettable exploration of the lives that thrive in the captivating landscape of the region. While we would like to hear from people with a cúpla focal both Irish and English speakers are welcome to apply.”

Following the successful format of year one and two, each half hour episode will explore the opportunities for living and working across the region. It’s expected the show will get an insight into those who have made the move during the pandemic and now find themselves either working remotely or for one of the many successful companies based along the Atlantic coast. The series will once again shine a light on all the West of Ireland has to offer in terms of lifestyle, outdoor amenities, food culture and quality of life.

Interim CEO of WDC, Allan Mulrooney, highlighted the significance of the growth in population across the region, the returning home of the diaspora in a post-COVID world, and the importance of attracting skilled talent across all industries. He stated, "As we embark on the third season of Moving West, we are excited to see the West of Ireland flourishing with a vibrant and diverse community. The show has beautifully showcased the opportunities that our region provides, capturing the heartwarming stories of those who have made the move back home or relocated to this picturesque area. In a post-pandemic world, it's inspiring to witness the rise of remote work and the establishment of successful companies along the Atlantic coast, fostering a perfect blend of global careers and strong local communities. The Western Development Commission remains dedicated to promoting the region's infrastructure, connectivity, and work opportunities, ensuring that people can live locally while exploring fulfilling career paths. We encourage everyone who has made the move west, whether recently or in the past, to share their experiences and be part of the TV series, celebrating the quality of life and abundance of opportunities that the West of Ireland has to offer."

Mary Kennedy is one of Irelands most renowned and much loved television presenters. Her ability to put people at ease was key to creating this warm and informative series last year.

Mary said; "I am absolutely delighted to be going back on the road for the third season of 'Moving West' and thrilled to meet the inspiring individuals who have chosen to call the stunning West of Ireland their home. It truly is a beautiful place to work and live, brimming with opportunities for personal and professional growth. I can't wait to share their compelling stories with our viewers and showcase the immense charm of this remarkable region."

ends