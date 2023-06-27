Tubbercurry will celebrate its 36th Old Fair Day Festival in August

The Tubbercurry Old Fair Day Festival will mark its 36th year this August. From thrilling family entertainment, live music to engaging demonstrations, this five-day festival promises fun and excitement for the whole family. It will run from Saturday 5th to the highlight of the festival, the Old Fair Day on Wednesday 9th.

Committee member Tony O’Brien said: “We are delighted to present our 36th Festival. Our committee has worked tirelessly trying to organise a festival that has something for everyone to enjoy. We have new surprises for the Old Fair Day, and we have collaborated with local community groups, Tubbercurry GAA, Real Tubber, Achonry Farmers Market, charity Havin A Laugh and local businesses to introduce new and bigger events to our calendar for 2023.”

There’ll be music performances on the square on Saturday night with Chafftones supported by Darragh McDonagh and on Sunday night there’ll be Springbreak an 80’s tribute band (fancy dress optional) supported by Oisin McCann to the highlight on the Fair Day, country music legend, Declan Nerney and his band.

The kids will be entertained with a Teddy Bear Picnic, Family Fun events at both Kilcoyne Park and Family Resource Centre and the Padraig Neary Memorial Treasure Hunt while the adults get to test their skills at Headers Cup and their knowledge of cars at Square Sundays.

On the Fair Day, visitors will get the chance to experience the sights and sounds of fair days gone by in the crafts and heritage village, taste artisan food and Wild Atlantic Oysters, enjoy children’s fun zones and watch live demonstrations from spinning, weaving, basket making, chainsaw craving, traditional printing to thatching and trashing. You can even try your hand at butter making and pottery.

Havin’ A Laugh charity will host their Coffee Morning on Tour in the hall. Ocean FM will be live with their flagship show from an outside broadcast on the square.

The ever-popular vintage collection of tractors, cars and machinery grows every year and will take pride of place. Surprises await in their award-winning animal’s display. The event will be complimented with over a hundred exhibitors dotted throughout the town.