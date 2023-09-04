Tubbercurry track work gives glimpse of rail future between Sligo and Galway

Sligo from an infrastructural point of view has been shamefully neglected for decades. For example in the 90’s there was great danger that it’s railway to Dublin would be cut at Longford (it now carries 1.5m passengers annually).

The Western region as a whole is now categorised as a region in transition by the EU. This means that the GDP output per capita is just 75% of the EU average. This is at a time when the Irish economy is booming and we have full employment with the highest number ever in the labour force.

The national focus on the Dublin region for economic development now means that the eastern seaboard is bloated. Housing, infrastructure, education, health etc are struggling to cope.

The commute to Dublin for work, study etc starts daily in places such as Longford, Athlone, Carlow and Gorey.

Meanwhile, our region continues to fall behind our eastern friends in terms of economic development. If you look at critical infrastructure Sligo is not on any map for motorway or gas pipeline. The N17 that connects it with Galway has a significant 80km/h section either side of Tubbercurry.

This week’s work in Tubbercurry by Irish Rail is both timely and welcome. The clean up of the railway station area reminds us that the railway from Sligo to Galway is completely intact and in the ownership of the rail company.

The line to Galway can be reopened after relaying within a couple of years. A similiar project was completed 13 years ago between Limerick and Galway through Ennis. This line is now the fastest growing passenger line in the country and continues to post double digit growth annually. It cost just 10%/km of the motorway built beside it. The fact that it’s alignment was in complete public ownership, like the Sligo Galway line meant it was brought from conception to completion in a timely manner and bang on budget.

Reopening the line from Sligo south to Galway will service towns that have more than doubled their population since the line closed and cater for the 40,000 third level places on the route. It will connect Sligo to Galway’s 1.6 million overseas visitors and make it possible for Ireland West airport to be the first in the country with a rail connection.

The railway will underpin employment in the region and provide a sustainable commute. IDA backed multinational companies employ 30,000 directly between the counties of Galway, Mayo and Sligo. The provision of rail will allow them and our indigenous exporters move their raw materials and finished products to ports in the south in an sustainable way for a fraction of the carbon output of road transport thus reducing their carbon footprint.

Commuter rail also serves the heart of our towns. This allows higher density developments to take place and will breath new life into provincial towns making them an attractive alternative to the rat run of Dublin.

When the line from Athenry to Claremorris is reopened then the majority of the Sligo Galway line will be operational.

Another relatively humble investment like in Ennis will reopen the line in total which will help arrest and then reverse the trend of regional imbalance. The next generation will be thankful for it,