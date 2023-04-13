Tubbercurry regeneration plans will address dereliction and vacancy in the Sligo town

Tubbercurry will be the first town in Sligo to be included in a new scheme for the regeneration of town centres, the April meeting of the County Council was told.

Director of Services, Dorothy Clarke was giving the elected members an update on the Towns Centre First -A Policy Approach for Irish towns.

The Director told the meeting it was a new programme for the regeneration of town centres.

Its main objective was to address dereliction and vacancies, and they were delighted that they were at the stage when they could roll out the programme here in Sligo.

Senior Executive Engineer Brian Flynn said the Town Centre First policy was launched by the government in February 2022 and it was a joint project between the Department of Housing Local Government and Heritage and the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The primary aim of the policy was to breathe back some vibrancy into our towns and cities and to tackle dereliction and vacancy and to improve facilities in towns. He said the policy contained 33 actions with some at a local and some at a national level. Locally, the appointment of a Town Regeneration Officer was made, and he was appointed to that role as of January 9 last.

At a national level there was a proposal to set up a network of town regeneration officers.

They were to meet monthly and share learnings across the country so they would know what works and what does not. All towns are unique, so it is not a one size fits all.

He added that Town’s Teams would also be established and made up of local representatives, local residents, groups, business groups, Tidy Towns and education facilities etc so that they can have a say in how their towns develop.

He said that Tubbercurry was the first town to be considered in this category and there was a document issued to the consultants with the intention of appointing them to work with the Council in the preparation of a Town Centre First Plan for Tubbercurry. It was hoped to have the consultants appointed in the next few weeks. Their first objective was to have an open meeting with the community in Tubbercurry to see where the community feels the town is at, and what challenges that were needed to be addressed. They were also looking to put a town team in place, and they had around six months to develop this plan for Tubbercurry.

In that time efforts would be made to get funding opportunities for the town under Town and Village Renewal. Cllr Tom Fox said the scheme was very important for the county of Sligo and it was very important to get our youth involved in the future of our towns and villages.

Cllr Dara Mulvey welcomed the report and was also glad to see progress on the plan for Tubbercurry town centre. There was a very active community out there and hopefully some of the smaller rural towns in Sligo might learn from this scheme and get involved in the future. There were also other towns like Ballymote that could benefit. Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady thanked Mr Flynn for his report, and it was welcome to see that Tubbercurry was one of the first places to be looked after but she was also concerned about Sligo town area.

She knew that over the years relationships had been built up with businesses in the town and she was looking forward to the problems in Sligo town being looked after.

Cllr O’Grady said there was quite an amount of dereliction and closed businesses all over Sligo and she welcomed the initiative. Cllr Gilroy welcomed the report and wondered would all towns be included.

Mr Flynn said that at present, the focus was on populations below 10,000, but that was something that was considered at a national level, and it was quite likely that it would include all towns in the future.