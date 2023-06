Maria Walsh MEP for Midlands - North West constituency (second from right) along with members of the Tubbercurry & Viarmes Town twinning committees.

Tubbercurry recently celebrated the 20th Anniversary of its twinning with Viarmes, France. The celebration was delayed by covid and had been due to take place in April 2020. The official first twinning took place in Viarmes, France in April 1999.