Tributes paid to woman killed in tragic Sligo rail line incident

The woman killed yesterday afternoon after being struck by a train near Ballisodare in County Sligo has been named locally as Jessica McLoughlin (40). A second woman, in her 20s, remains in a serious condition at Sligo University Hospital.

Several tributes have been posted on social media to Ms McLoughlin of Yeats Drive, Cranmore, Sligo.

Sligo/Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny has extended his sympathies and condolences to the people of affected by a tragic collision outside Ballisodare.

He said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with those affected by this terrible incident. I want to extend my sympathies to the family, friends and community of the lady who has tragically lost her life. “I am sure the people of the North West will join me in extending our thoughts to the young lady who was also seriously injured in this collision, as she is treated for serious injuries in Sligo University Hospital. I want to commend the quick action of our emergency services in attending the scene so promptly. “This incident will lead to a difficult time ahead for the family and friends of those involved. As a community, we must come together and support them in any way possible,” he said.

Gardaí and emergency services had rushed to the scene of the incident on the train line at Knox Park, Ballisodare at approximately 3.10 pm. The road between Ballisodare and Collooney, which runs adjacent to the rail line was closed.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene while Irish Rail are also conducting an investigation into the tragedy. A Garda helicopter also arrived at the scene yesterday evening to take aerial photographs.

It is believed the two women were walking on the train line in the direction of Sligo when they were struck by the 3.05 train which had left Sligo station shortly beforehand. Part of the Garda investigation will centre on reports the two women had been on an earlier train from Sligo but had disembarked in Collooney. They then began walking back to Sligo along the rail line.

