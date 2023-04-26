Tributes paid to talented Sligo boxer Oran Gethins who died in early morning crash

Oran Gethins who was known for his dedication and commitment to boxing will be laid to rest on Thursday

Flowers left at the scene of the fatal crash at Rathbraughan, Sligo.

A talented young boxer and soccer player killed in an early morning crash last Saturday morning will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Many tributes have been paid to Oran Gethins, is his 20s, of The Woodlands, Ballytivnan, Sligo and formerly Rockvalley, Dromahair, County Leitrim with communities in Sligo and Leitrim in shockl and disbelief at the young man’s passing.

Mr Gethins lost his life in a crash Saturday morning in the Rathbraughan area of Sligo, not far from his home. He was a dearly loved son of Andrew and Maeve and a brother of Zach.

In a moving tribute posted on social media, Sean McDermott Boxing Club, Manorhamilton said: “We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic passing of club member, Oran Gethins.

“Oran started with us when he was seven years old and was a pleasure to train always willing to learn and was a very respectful young lad inside and outside the ring.

“He won an Irish title for the club in 2016. His father is also a coach of our junior class. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his dad, mum and younger brother and also to the extended Gethins and Gallagher family at this heartbreaking time, Rest In Peace champ.”

Oran also played soccer with Manorhamilton Rangers who also posted a heartfelt tribute.

It stated: “A post we’re struggling to write as we try to come to terms with the devastating loss of a true gent and one of the best players to have come through our club.

“We learned of Oran’s tragic death earlier today. We are all still numb with disbelief.

“We had the pleasure to watch Oran grow and develop as a player and a fine young man.

“We had the pleasure to coach and watch him excel on the football field. He brought many a smile to our faces and he always gave his all for the club.”

The club recalled how Oran scored a hatrick against Ballisodare to win the U15 league coming from 2-0 down.

“There was an enormous sense of pride that day which epitomised his fighting spirit to the end.

“His debut for the senior team was no different and he scored as he always did. Hard to believe we will not see his cheeky smile again.

Our thoughts are with Zach, Meave and Sandy and all the extended Gethins and Gallagher families at this time. Rest in peace Oran.”

Sean Flannery also posted a tribute.

“On behalf of myself and all at SFX Sports & Fitness we would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family of Oran Gethins on his sad and untimely passing.

“Oran spent some time training at the gym in the past and was a always a nice, pleasant young lad to deal with and was dedicated to improving his boxing.

“May Oran rest in eternal peace. Our condolences also to Glenn and all at the Sean McDermott boxing club.”

Many touching tributes were paid to Oran on RIP.ie including one from the Mayo Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board.

“On behalf of the MSLETB Training Centre in Ballina, we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to Andrew, Maebh, Zach and the extended Gethins and Gallagher families on the tragic passing of Oran RIP.

“Oran completed Phase 2 of his apprenticeship with us here in Ballina and he was a very popular and well liked young man.

“We can only imagine the unbearable loss that his family are experiencing. May the many happy memories sustain you over the next few days and weeks.

“We are thinking of you all at this difficult time. May Oran rest in heavenly peace.”

Another said: “So sorry to hear of the passing of Oran. He was a talented young boxer with a cheeky grin whenever we crossed paths in the club.”

A further tribute said: “Oran had a great sense of humour and brought a smile every time he came through the boxing club doors.”

Another spoke of his talent as a boxer.

“I have nothing but good memories of Oran from our many trips around the Connaught Championships and Dublin for the Nationals.

“Oran always represented his family, club, county and province to the highest standard and was a pleasure to be around.

“He had a super sense of humour and great patience and encouragement toward our younger members in the boxing club.

“May God give strength to all those who will mourn him, he will be greatly missed.”

Sympathy was also extended to the Gethins family by Sligo Rovers. Oran’s brother, Zach is a player with the club’s Academy.

Removal will take place from 13 The Woodlands, Ballytivnan at 11am Thursday to St Patrick’s Church, Dromahair, to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 12 noon. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the single car fatal crash.

The deceased was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out.

The scene and car were examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road reopened to traffic after being initially closed.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the scene at Rathbraughan, Sligo to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.