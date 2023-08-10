Toll roads have more than paid for themselves says Sligo/Leitrim TD as he criticises planned January rise in charges

A proposed toll rise next January was an indication of how much the government is out of touch with hard-pressed workers and families according to Sligo/Leitrim TD Martin kenny.

He said: “These toll roads are a necessity across the state. People use them everyday to travel to work, to bring children to school, and to attend medical appointments in different parts of the country.

“The increase which was introduced in July has the potential to cost motorists an additional €100 per year, and I have already been contacted by many commuters and businesses in regards to that increase. Now, we have an admission from Fianna Fáil junior minister Jack Chambers that another increase is likely in January 2024, and he blamed inflation.

“The real issue here are the poorly constructed public private partnership agreements used to build these roads which were designed by previous Fianna Fáil governments.

“It is a well-accepted fact that these toll roads have more than paid for themselves a number of times over. What has not been delivered on is value for money for motorists who are being forced off the road during a cost of living crisis.

“Toll operators are free to increase costs at whim because government have refused to introduce a cap on costs, or to renegotiate these farcical contracts.

“Fianna Fáil is a senior government party who is actively overseeing decisions that are crippling motorists.

“This Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael government, supported by an out-of-touch Green Party with a fixation on forcing people off the road, are continuing a campaign aimed at stretching costs for ordinary, hard-working people across the country.”