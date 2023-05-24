The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: May 24-30

Here’s our top pick of things to do in Sligo this weekend. As ever, there is something for everyone with music, theatre and a 5km run among our selection.

REMEMBER ME

Hawk’s Well Theatre, Sligo proudly presents this May the World Premiere of ‘Remember Me’, a new work for Irish theatre written and directed by Brian Leyden and performed by Fiona McGeown. With music from Seamie O’Dowd. Remember Me is a subtle and movingly told true story inspired by the memories of Sligo resident May McConnell at Hawk’s Well Theatre on Friday, May 26th.

GASH COLLECTIVE

Spilt Milk return to The Model on Friday, May 26th for the first of 2 exciting summer events. Once again collaborating with The Model to showcase emerging sounds and off beat music from around Ireland. First up, GASH Collective DJs and tune selectors Little O and Saturn Returns for an evening of chilled out dance and electronic music.

TRAD TRIO

A fantastic night of traditional Irish music with a double bill of trios is headed for the Hawk’s Well on Saturday 27th May at 8pm. Don’t miss a rare opportunity to hear a trio of guitar legends featuring Seamie O’Dowd, Patrick Doocey and Shane McGowan. Also featuring are the renowned traditional singer and flute player, Nuala Kennedy who is joined by Clare fiddle maestro Tara Breen and Dublin guitarist of note, Tony Byrne.

SHOUT FUNDRAISER

The students of Ealaín Karate Dojo will be attempting to do 1000 Kicks in 1 Hour to raise funds for SHOUT Cancer Care Sligo on Sunday, May 28th at Moylough Heritage Centre. Shout Cancer Care, are a wonderful local cause, that are dedicated to providing support and care for patients and families when they really need it.

MAKEM AND CLANCY

Rory Makem and Donal Clancy carry on the musical legacy, stories and songs of their legendary fathers, Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy. They have played in 19 Irish venues with this Makem & Clancy show, to enthusiastic crowds. Dónal Clancy is an acclaimed guitarist, singer and performer. Dónal grew up in a household and community steeped in music. A seasoned performer with over 25 years on the road, Rory Makem has toured extensively with The Makem and Spain Brothers and for 17 years toured and played guitar with his father, the legendary Tommy Makem. See them at the Coleman Music Centre on Saturday, May 27th.

TRAD@LUNCH

Week three for the Trad@lunch 2023 series at the Hawk’s Well is delighted to welcome Joanna Sweeney, Peter Gallagher and Paddy Hazelton playing Wednesday 24th May at 1:10pm. Always highly enjoyable, and ever popular, these events are free to attend and do not require a ticket. You can catch the Trad@Lunch sessions on Wednesdays from 10 May – 30 August at 1.10pm.

FREE TRAD CONCERT

A free concert of Traditional Irish Music and Folk Songs will be held at St. Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare at 8pm on Thursday 25th May. This follows on from the successful concert held in March this year. It will feature many of the same musicians and vocal groups with new performances. The setlist includes songs ‘Blue is the Eye’, ‘Eileen Óg’and The Parting Glass along with some Jigs, Reels, Hornpipes and Airs. Come along and enjoy a relaxed ninety minutes of music and song.

WEST SLIGO 5K AND 3K SERIES

West Sligo AC’s 5k and 3k series kicks off on Tuesday, May 30th in Easkey. The second race takes place on Tuesday, June 6th with the third and final race on Tuesday, June 13th. A 3k race is available for children and etc. Check out West Sligo Athletics Club on Facebook for full details.

TURNING THE TIDE

Armada experts from across Europe will converge on Sligo on May 24-25th for the Spanish Armada TIDE International Conference. The conference, ‘Turning the Tide - revealing the past through new Eyes’, will feature speakers from Spain, Ireland, the UK, France and Portugal who will deliver insights on a range of topics from Armada history to other maritime links between Spain and Ireland. Tickets for the Armada Lecture Series, and for a production of Cannon in Sea, a musical interpretation of the Armada, are now available on Eventbrite or at www.spanisharmadaireland.com.

SUNDAY NIGHT SEISIÚN

Thomas Connolly’s Sunday night Seisiún brings together some of the best Irish musicians in the region with regular guest musicians. Led by Donal Linehan, Catherine Fagan & Pauric Collins our Sunday Seisiún is a night of weekly traditional Irish music not to be missed. This Sunday, May 28th at Connolly’s.