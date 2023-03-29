The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: March 29th-April 4th

Are you looking for something to do in Sligo this week? There is no shortage of fabulous events on across the county.

Here’s our pick of the top ten things to do.

Máirtín O’Connor, Seamie O’Dowd & Cathal Hayden

On Friday 31st March at 8pm three figureheads of traditional music perform together at the Hawk’s Well Theatre. Individually recognised as talents in their own right, Máirtín O’Connor, Cathal Hayden and Seamie O’Dowd have built solid reputations as masters with astounding skill, diversity and virtuosity. Together they produce a vibrant and musically charged experience that redefines one’s concept of brilliance, verging on perfection. Tickets priced at €20/18conc./10u18s (plus €1 renovation fee). For enquiries visit www.hawkswell.com or call 0719161518.

Finding Resistance

Finding Resistance, an exhibition by Tessa Marsden opens at the Hyde Bridge Gallery on Saturday April 1st. The exhibition is based on the devastating effect of Ash Dieback in the country and attempts to find resistant strains in order to reinstate this majorly important tree. The exhibition runs until April 29th.

Hope & Feathers

Harpist, vocalist, lyricist and composer Deirdre Correia launches her new album of original work in a sparkling live performance of Hope and Feathers at the Hawk’s Well Theatre on Saturday 1 April, 8pm and this event is FREE to attend. Deirdre has been working on a solo album of original songs and music for the last two years. Thanks to her selection as one of the Hawk’s Well short residency artists for 2023, she can fulfill her dream of staging a live performance of this musical endeavour and labour of love.

Hazelwood 5km fun run

A 5km fun run takes place at Hazelwood on Saturday, April 1st at 12pm. The event is hosted by ATU Tourism With Events Management and Marketing and Sales Classes in aid of North West STOP, a local community charity and Calry Athletic Club. The event starts at Calry Community Park. All details are available on eventmaster.ie.

Artisan food and craft market

An artisan food and craft market will be held at the Coach House Hotel in Ballymote on Sunday, April 2nd from 12pm until 4pm. There will be a wide range of stalls, including baked goods, jewellery, flowers, knitted items, photos and lots more. Full details are available on the Ballymote Community Council Facebook page.

Philomena Begley

Philomena Begley is widely known as the Queen of Irish Country is a name that needs very little introduction and is synonymous throughout Ireland and beyond , she has been at the forefront of Irish Country Music now for 60 years and during this time she has had a glittering career that has seen her achieve countless accolades. A legend of country music, she brings her ‘I ain’t over the hill’ tour to Sligo’s Hawk’s Well Theatre on Sunday, April 2nd.

Tom O’Rourke and Diane Roemer

Teach Bán art gallery in Drumcliffe presents an exhibition featuring the works of artists Tom O’Rourke and Diane Roemer. The exhibition is open and takes place until April 15, during gallery hours from 11 am to 4 pm. Tom is a Sligo based artist and has had a long career in teaching and painting. His work exudes an abstract style through the use of acrylic paint. Diane is a Minnesota-born artist who finds inspiration in light and space in local landscapes, expressed in abstract paintings.

Old Mother Hubbard

The Phoenix Players’ hilarious pantomime ‘Old Mother Hubbard’ continues in St Brigid’s Hall until Saturday, April 1st. The show is getting rave reviews from the first few nights, and this is one you don’t want to miss.

Sonia Boyce with Niamh O’Malley

The Model is delighted to present Sonia Boyce, winner of the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale, 2022 in conversation with artist Niamh O’Malley, whose acclaimed exhibition, Gather, represented Ireland at the world’s most important platform for the visual arts. The event takes place on Saturday April 1st at 3pm at The Model.

Sligo Rovers v Bohemian

The league leaders Bohemian come to town on Saturday, April 1st to take on a Sligo Rovers side who have lost just once in their opening six games. This is sure to be a cracker. Kick-off is at 7.45pm in The Showgrounds.