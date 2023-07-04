The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: July 5th-11th

The summer events calendar is in full swing in Sligo, and there’s lots happening to keep everyone entertained. Here’s The Sligo Champion’s top pick of events across the county this week.

CAIRDE ARTS FESTIVAL

Cairde Arts Festival continues this week before coming to an end on Sunday, July 9th. Talks, theatre, music, and lots more are in store across numerous venues in Sligo. Check out cairdefestival.com for the full programme of events, there’s something for everyone.

See LUXE as part of Cairde Arts Festival. Pic: Peter Martin

SLIGO RACES FAMILY DAY

Family Day at Sligo Races takes place on Sunday, July 9th. There will be a number of events taking place to entertain children. Scruffy Duffy will be there on the day to keep everyone entertained. Sligo Races will be staging a 7 Card National Hunt Meeting with the feature race The Irish EBF and Kilcawley Construction Mares Handicap Hurdle of €17,500.

SOUTH SLIGO SUMMER SCHOOL

The 37th year of the South Sligo Summer School gets underway this weekend, with the annual event kicking off on Sunday, July 9th. Tubbercurry will be a hub of activity for the week with classes, workshops, live performances and lots more taking place in the South Sligo town throughout the week. Full details available on https://www.southsligosummerschool.com/

TRAD@LUNCH

Week nine for the Trad@lunch 2023 series is delighted to welcome Claudia Schwab and Rodney Lancashire playing at the Hawk’s Well on Wednesday 5th July at 1:10pm. Always highly enjoyable, and ever popular, these events are free to attend and do not require a ticket.

Claudia Schwab has released her new single.

CRUACHAN, TWO TALES OF WOE AND TUSK

Cruachan’s first show in Sligo in over 25 years takes place on Saturday, July 8th at Anderson’s. With the release of the critically acclaimed new album ‘The Living and the Dead’, Cruachan are playing a few shows around their native Ireland to promote the release. They’ll be joined in Sligo by the epic Two Tales of Woe as well as Sligo metallers Tusk! Tickets available on Eventbrite.

NEW INDOOR MARKET

A new indoor market will open in Enniscrone this weekend, July 8th and 9th. The market will repurpose a 130 year old church. There will be lots of crafts, local products and food for sale at the market. Stalls available by contacting enniscroneindoormarket@gmail.com

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST EXPERIENCE

Get ready for a twisted take on a classic tale, as this brand new Beauty and the Beast experience hits the streets of Sligo on 8th July. Based on the original 18th century fairy tale, this magical outdoor adventure combines the challenge of an escape room with the excitement of an interactive scavenger hunt. Full details available at cluedupp.com/products/beauty-sligo

GAZELLE

Hawk’s Well Theatre proudly presents an illuminating one-woman-show about the legacy of Eva Gore-Booth, as part of the Cairde Sligo Arts Festival on Thurs 6 July, 8pm and Fri 7 July, 1pm. Written and performed by Sinead Sexton, directed by Hawk’s Well ‘Artist-in-Residence’ Miriam Needham, and designed by Sinéad O’Donnell-Carey, Gazelle explores a day in the life of a tour guide who plays the role of Eva Gore-Booth.

Gazelle.

MOTHER KNOWS BEST

Cliffoney Dramatic Society presents Mother Knows Best in Cliffoney Hall in Friday 7th and Sunday 9th of July in Cliffoney Hall. Show starts at 8pm. Come early to avoid disappointment.

SUMMER PAINTING SCHOOL

Join accomplished artist and much sought-after teacher Cormac O’Leary for a four-day course and learn how to paint like a pro. Develop the confidence to take risks and learn a range of painting techniques so that you can work more intuitively. This Summer School is a wonderful way to improve your skills as a professional artist or a great way to spend a creative holiday in Sligo. Tuesday to Friday from 10.30am to 4pm, 11 – 14 July. Save the date an book early on www.themodel.ie.