The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: April 5-11

Here’s our pick of the best things to do in Sligo this week to keep you and yours entertained, with Easter this weekend.

Hairspray

Following on from their sell-out smash hit The Producers, Pop-Up Theatre are back with one of Broadways biggest musicals - Hairspray! Set in 1960’s Baltimore, Tracy Turnblad is a big girl with big dreams of a world where being different is something to be celebrated. The show runs at Hawk’s Well Theatre from April 6th-10th.

Solo exhibitions at Hamilton Gallery

Hamilton Gallery, Sligo is pleased to present 3 solo exhibitions - opening on Saturday 8th April at 12 noon. Cathy Carman’s ‘RAPTURE’, Catherine Fanning’s ‘Terrain’ and Stephen Lawlor’s ‘In The Past’ exhibitions all open at The Hamilton Gallery this Saturday afternoon.

Good Friday clean-up

Want to give something back this Good Friday? Sligo Tidy Towns’ annual Good Friday clean-up takes place this Friday, Good Friday, at 11am. Litter pickers, bags and high-viz vests will be provided. Meet at the tourist office. Everyone is welcome.

The Hernons and Don Stiffe

Traditional musician, Marcus Hernon, along with his sons Prionsias and Breandan, will perform with Don Stiffe, folk singer/songwriter in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen on Sunday 9th April 2023 at 8.00pm. Marcus is a renowned flute player, composer and indeed flute maker from Connemara Co. Galway. His sons Prionsias and Breandan are also renowned musicians and dancers in their own right. Don Stiffe is no stranger to Irish audiences as the Headford based singer/songwriter reached the final of the popular All Ireland Talent Show.

Easter egg hunt

Fun for all the family on Thursday, April 6th at an orienteering Easter Egg hunt at Cleveragh running track, starting at 2pm. This is a free family event, where children will each receive an Easter egg on completion. Priority for registration will be given to those on a social welfare payment. To register contact ktonry@sligoleader.com

SANKEY|WALKER

SANKEY | WALKER is a collaborative exhibition featuring new and combined works by artists Katherine Sankey and Corban Walker at The Dock, Carrick-on-Shannon. Concentrating on their separate and joint approaches to sculpture across the three galleries, the exhibition gives the viewer an insight into the profound connections in their work. The exhibition continues until April 15th.

Coleman cinema

The next Coleman Cinema Club takes place on Saturday, April 8th at 2.30pm in the Coleman Music Centre, Gurteen. The box office hit ‘Wonderpark’ will be screened on the new big screen and sound system. One adult per family are free - all other admissions are €5 each. Treat bags are available.

Illuminations

Named in honour of the suite of poems by Arthur Rimbaud, Illuminations – Open Mic Poetry is a free, monthly event celebrating poetry and the spoken word. This event is open to readers, writers and performers of poetry, prose, fiction, non-fiction, music, performance art and esoterica. Illuminations is presented in collaboration with Bookmart, Sligo. The final event in the series takes place on Thursday, April 6 at The Model.

Riverstown Easter egg hunt

Follow the Easter Bunny Trail to hunt for the hidden eggs around the park, play some games with your family and friends or get creative with our Easter Arts & Crafts. There will be cuddly animals, face painting, Easter story telling and much, much more. It is guaranteed to be a fun day for the whole family at Sligo Folk Park, Riverstown on Monday, April 10th.

Sligo Rovers 50km challenge

Throughout the month of April, Sligo Rovers are asking fans to run, walk or cycle 50km while raising funds for the club. The club hopes to raise at least €50,000. Full details available on 50kmchallenge.ie.