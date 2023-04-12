The top ten things to do in Sligo this week: April 12-18

From music, the arts and sport, there is always plenty to do in Sligo.

There’s something to cater for all interests, whether it’s football, live music or art exhibitions.

Here’s our pick of the top things to do locally this week.

Evening of choral music

Join Hawk’s Well Theatre for a special evening of choral music on Sunday, April 16, with choirs from all over Sligo raising the roof at Hawk’s Well Theatre. A splendid evening awaits all lovers of choral music with performances from Coolaney Gospel Choir, Coláiste Muire Ballymote choir, the Sligo-based Ukrainian community choir, The Buoys of Ballisodare and more! Also featuring on the night will be the newly formed Dave Flynn choir, comprising members of the Hearts Desire choir (Sligo County Council) and the Kieran Quinn Theme Night choir.

Informal music afternoon

The April informal music afternoon at The Model on Sunday, the 16th will feature performances by Niamh Crowley, Eddie Fitzpatrick, Anna Houston and Killian Houston; a cello concerto by J.M. Molter performed by Conor Flynn and the Sligo Baroque Orchestra; and a special performance by Sligo duo La Gracia.

TOAST

Enjoy a pop up night of electronic music catering for those of you who like their tunes served without cheese at Coolera House on Saturday, April 15. Jungle, techno, footwork breakbeat? You don’t need to know what the genre is. All that’s required of you is to love yourself, love everyone else there & dance like there’s no tomorrow to the bangers being thrown at your ears.

Jack Lukeman

Jack Lukeman, one of Ireland’s most enigmatic and magnificent performers, is going on a regional tour following the success of his headline show at Dublin’s 3 Arena . With a career spanning 25 years, fans can expect a spectacular live performance with Jack L performing his greatest hits alongside live favourites and tracks from his new album Echo On. He comes to Hawk’s Well on Saturday, April 15.

Ukrainian artwork exhibition

An exhibition of artwork by Ukrainians now living locally is currently on display at Dromahair Library. The artwork has been created by Ukrainian residents at the Castleview Holiday Centre. The display depicts an Easter story from Ukrainian folklore called ‘The Birds’ Gift’. The exhibition runs until April 18.

Derek Ryan

Derek Ryan live in concert with special guests Louise Morrissey & Clodagh Lawlor at Hawk’s Well Theatre on Friday, April 14. Irish country sensation Derek Ryan’s road to stardom is set to continue with his biggest concert tour yet. Following on from the phenomenal success of his recent Soft Ground tour, Derek Ryan returns with a brand-new concert show for 2023.

Andy Irvine

Legendary Irish singer/songwriter Andy Irvine is coming to perform at The Dock in Carrick-on-Shannon on Friday, April 14. With his impressive repertoire of Irish traditional songs and dexterous Balkan dance tunes, he creates an exciting new fusion of Irish and World Music not to be missed.

MCR v carbury

Champions in waiting MCR can put one very firm hand on the Sligo Southern Hotel Super League trophy this Sunday if they beat last year’s champions Carbury in Sean Fallon Park on Sunday at 11am. Carbury, who are 12 points behind with a game in hand, need MCR to slip up if they are to pose a threat at the season’s end is in sight.

ABBA tribute

Waterloo Abba Tribute come to the Garavogue, Sligo on Friday, April 14, to perform all of your favourite Abba Hits. You can register for your free ticket now through eventbrite.ie

Castle 2 cave camino

Eastern Harps’ Castle 2 Cave Camino takes place this Saturday, April 15. This is a looped 34km Camino walk in South East Sligo. This route has breath taking views along historical trail roads. Tickets are €45.