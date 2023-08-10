The enduring appeal of Sligo’s Yeats International Summer School

Director of the Yeats Society, Susan O’Keeffe said this year’s Yeats International Summer School, its 64th was most successful with some 60 students attending.

Speaking to The Sligo Champion, she said: “It was a very successful school and students were delighted with the experience and they especially the Rose of Innisfree boat trip and they loved to be in the landscape, not looking at it, but in it.

“And they loved the talk by author Claire Keegan, and she was definitely a highlight and the Irish dancing organised by Deirde Cox and her husband Henry was also remarkable. They literally never stopped talking about it.

“We had 60 students and this year for the very first time we had a student from Tunisia, and others from Australia, South Korea, Norway, US, Japan and Mexico so it was varied and we were delighted to have that kind of global spread.

“We had the Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann young people playing in Yeats Memorial Building on Thursday night, and they were just magnificent.

“It was lovely to be able to showcase genuine Irish talent and playing for the love of the music.”

Most of the events were located in the Methodist Church on Wine Street.

“It is perfect as it has the hall alongside the church so the lectures were in the church and it is right in the centre of town as it is very important for us to let the students see the local businesses and go and spend some of their money in the local shops buying food or lunch or a pint.

“They were absolutely delighted with all the academic and we had such a lovely mix this year and some really outstanding lectures.

“Yeats is not for everybody, there were varying lecturers, but it was all just so well thought out and then we add a programme for the non-academic part.”

“They get to see Sligo, they get to experience the landscape and they went out to Drumcliffe (Yeats’ grave), Glencar and went up Knocknarea and there was just so much going on.

“Martin Enright was the guide for the Knocknarea climb, he’s a longstanding member of the Society who is very generous with his time and knowledge, and it is very much appreciated.”

She continued: “The school went on for ten days (July 27th – August 4th) and it takes massive organisation and there are three part-time staff along with me.

“The work for next year has started already and if you don’t start early, you won’t make it work.

“You can’t ever scramble it together as there are too many moving parts, too many people involved coming and going and it must be planned.”

It cost €700 for each student this year and that includes everything on the programme.

“It is hard to quantify but if you multiply bed nights for 50 or 60 people, their meals, and then what they are spending locally it could amount to tens of thousands of euros.

“Students are paying up to €1,000 in total as accommodation costs have soared.”

When asked what attracted her to Yeats in the first place, she said: “I always loved his poetry and I always felt a connection when I first read it as a young child and studied it at school and always loved poetry in general and Yeats in particular so it has always been part of my life and when I was in the Senate, I organised the 150th birthday celebrations and then I knew the Yeats Society was struggling and the volunteers had been doing it for a long time.

“There was less money available, and we needed to do something to lift it up to make sure it would stay open and keep going.

“It is still a challenge and we are still doing our best with what we have and we are determined to keep it going.”