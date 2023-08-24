The Celtic Tenor’s James Nelson bringing his new solo show to his hometown of Sligo

Songs and stories both poignant and humorous of his life in Sligo

James Nelson pictured with Peig, belonging to his sister, Linda, on a recent visit to Lissadell.

THIS September sees Sligo tenor James Nelson bringing his first solo show to The Hawk’s Well on Saturday, September 9th, with both a selection of songs and tales from his life.

James, part of the critically acclaimed The Celtic Tenors, was inspired by Phil Coulter who told him while his group were performing on a Caribbean cruise with the singer, that he had to do his own show.

James, who’s family ran the famous Nelson’s store in Castle St for many years, says the Tenors were performing on a cruise earlier this year and Coulter told him he must do his own show.

He told The Sligo Champion: “I did perform it on the cruise and it went really well. Ironically enough, the show in Sligo is on my birthday so that’s nice.

“It’s been really busy, we’re performing at the Edinburgh festival next week and Youghal after which has a beautiful church, the Tenors have a really, really busy 2023.

“This is my first solo show so it’s a bit away from the norm but I’m really looking forward to it. We were on the cruise with Phil Coulter this year and I decided then to write the script and I wanted to link the stories from my life in with the songs.

“I’m accompanying myself on the piano, so it is literally just me by myself and the piano and the microphone.

“I originally did it in January and it worked well. I’m good friends with the actor and writer Mikel Murfi who is also a Sligo local and he convinced me I too had to do the show.”

There are plenty of themes running throughout James’ stories, including losing his beloved parents Frieda and Drummond, who suffered from dementia in his latter life, growing up gay in Sligo in the early 90s when it was still a criminal offence, to his career with The Celtic Tenors which has seen them tour the world and gain multitudes of fans.

In March 2020, when the covid pandemic was beginning, James had to do undergo open heart surgery after doctors discovered a leak on his aorta valve and thankfully since then he has made a full recovery and is doing well.

James said: “When we were on the cruise, Phil kept telling me that I had wonderful stories that I should share and I should go and do my own solo show.

“He kept saying to me I should do it. It worked well in January so I started writing it down, I used to write a column too so I had lots of material and even picking up little bits from chatting to people after the shows and stuff, there was a lot of things to include.

“My Dad, Drummond, had dementia and died in 2019.

“Even though it was heartbreaking, sometimes we would smile and laugh about things.

“His family ran the famous Nelson’s shop on Castle St for many years which people might know.

“There are parts of the show localised as well to Sligo and I hope people will enjoy it.

“Phil does this as well between songs and I think it works well.

“I also speak about my sexuality and growing up in Sligo in the 90s when it was still a criminal offence.

“I now have a partner for seven years and I have been singing songs professionally for 30 years and I don’t want to sound smug or anything, but I’ve been singing love songs now for seven years to someone I care deeply about which is lovely.

“I sing an Edith Piaf song too in memory of my Mum, Frieda, who was a French teach in Sligo Grammar School. She was terminally ill and I remember my parents by the fire holding hands watching television and I hope it’s incredibly moving.

“My Dad passed away in 2019 just before the pandemic and my Mum died in 2002, she was only in her 70s, Dad was 92.

“He didn’t really know us by the end and I remember three days before he passed, my sister Linda, who lives with her family in Woodville Farm, and myself went to visit him in Nazareth House and he asked me to sing him a Percy French song ,Gortnamona, he had his eyes closed and there were tears streaming down his face.

“When the song finished, he squeezed my hand gently and said ‘you sing that even better than James’.

“He didn’t realise it was me. It was very emotional,” James poignantly said.

Looking ahead to the show in The Hawk’s Well, he modestly said if all goes well he will hopefully bring it to Balltinglass, in Co Wicklow, on September 22nd, where he lives when he is not busy touring with The Celtic Tenors.

“Phil also kindly wrote us a song which we sing at every concert.”

James was hospitalised at the start of March 2020 where he had to undergo open heart surgery after it was discovered he had a hole in his aortic valve.

“That was March 2020 and I underwent the surgery in St Vincent’s.

“I’m back swimming 80 lengths a day and thankfully I’m back working and singing I am feeling great.

“I started teaching too during the pandemic and I took on singing in the Carlow College of Music.

“The Celtic Tenors too are really busy in 2024 and we are playing a big gig in the Bord Gáis Theatre in early 2024.”

He said his music career all began with him winning the tiny tots trophy in Sligo back in the 70s.

“My piano teacher was Mrs Ger Cole and that was where the whole thing began.

“Mrs Cole lived in Cartron Hill and she taught in the Ursuline. She gave me the love of music and she was quite the character.

“Every time we do a symphony show with The Celtic Tenors, I do sit by the piano and do a solo at the piano with the symphony, I really hope people will come along and enjoy the show now in Sligo and I hope they enjoy both the songs and the stories,” James added.

Tickets for the show on September 9th are priced at €15.