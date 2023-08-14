Swedish archaeologist who carried out work at ancient County Sligo burial site in Carrowmore has passed away

The death has occurred of the Swedish archaeologist Göran Burenhult who directed excavations at the Carrowmore tombs over a number of summer seasons (1977-1982 and 1994-1998) and brought with him teams of students from Sweden each summer.

Some of his students were inspired to stay on in Sligo, with many still having connections locally.

Tributes to Professor Burehult by the Carrowmore Megalithic Cemetery.

They say his research on Carrowmore included some debates on the dating of the megalithic tombs.

As recently as 2019 he had written an article for Sligo Field Club entitled, “New Light on Sligo’s Megaliths”.

His publication: “The Archaeology of Carrowmore” continues to be on sale (English and German) at the Carrowmore visitor centre.

“The staff team at Carrowmore extend their deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Göran. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Professor Burenhult is credited with being the first modern researcher to attempt dating at Carrowmore.

Professor Burenhult was born in Malmoe, Sweden on May 29th 1942.

After high-school studies he worked as a professional photographer for several years, and also had his own studio in Malmoe before he started my academic studies at Lund University.

He attained a PhD in 1980 and Professor of Archaeology at Stockholm University in 1999, and moved to Gotland University in 2003. Since 2013 he was Professor Emeritus at Uppsala University Campus Gotland.

A series of excavations of megalithic tombs in Sweden from 1971 onwards led to the Carrowmore excavation campaigns, 1977-1982 and 1994-1998.

His ethnoarchaeological expeditions also resulted in a long series of popular-scientific books and TV productions.

He also wrote books bewteen 2002-2019 highlighting various aspects on the conflict between traditional and modern ways of life and modern diseases.

Prof Burenhult died on August 7, 2023 in Häglinge district, Götaland, aged 81.