Sunshine boost for Sligo’s tourism businesses

Sizzling temperatures have proven to be a major boost for Sligo’s tourism hotspots over the past two weeks

As Sligo basks in splendid summer sunshine of temperatures most days reaching 22 to 24 degrees for a second week it’s bringing a much needed boost for tourism and snall businesses around the county. All the cafes and restaurants around Rosses Point, Mullaghmore and Strandhill were full of customers on Wednesday afternoon last, despite it being a weekday. Áine Mullan, owner of the Fish & Bean Cafe at Rosses Point said that she is really positive about this summer.