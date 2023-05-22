Summerhill College gets a €500,000 Sligo Credit Union loan to build all-weather pitch

The loan will fund the construction of of an all-weather pitch at the rear of the secondary school adjacent to the Department of Social Protection Offices on Circular Road.

Shona Heffernan, Sligo Credit Union’s Chairperson, said it was delighted to support and fund one of Summerhill College’s objectives as set out in its strategic plan, ‘Realising Our Potential.’

“Sligo Credit Union, as a member-owned and community-based financial institution, is ideally positioned to support our local community and play an enhanced role in providing a wider range of services and supports,” she said.

Realising Our Potential promises to improve the infrastructure, facilities, and programmes offered to enhance the teaching and learning at Summerhill College.

In line with this, Sligo Credit Union’s Community Loan offers local community groups, organisations, and charities the opportunity to access capital to help make their vision a reality.

Ms. Heffernan continued: “We are here to help our members and to emphasise that Sligo Credit Union is lending while continuing to offer exceptional member experience.

“Testament to this is when credit unions were voted the most reputable organisation in the Ireland RepTrak 2023 study in May .

“Furthermore, we offer fair and affordable loans - the interest rate for a Community Loan is 5% (5.12% APR), and for Community Loans over €50,000, groups can avail of a discounted rate of 4.5% (4.59% APR).”

Paul Keogh, Principal of Summerhill College, said: “By choosing Sligo Credit Union to fund one of the school’s all-weather pitches, Summerhill College is committed to staying true to our local roots, which we have been part of since 1892. Thank you to all involved in developing our Strategic Plan. I am confident that Realising Our Potential will serve as a catalyst for further growth and enhancement of the College as a centre of excellence.”