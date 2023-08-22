Summer Stars Reading Challenge at Sligo Library attracted 1,700 children

The Summer Stars Challenge Award ceremony took place in Sligo Central Library on Monday 14th August last.

With so many children taking part, the award ceremony was broken into two sessions, with Leas Cathaoirleach Cllr Tom Fox and Mayor Cllr Declan Bree each attending one where they presented the participants with their medals and certificates.

Anna Heuston and Peter Crann were on hand to entertain all present with some fun tunes once they had received their awards.

The Summer Stars Reading Challenge is part of the Right to Read programme, which encourages children to read during their summer holidays. Fun rewards were provided along the way, including bags, bookmarks, notebooks and pencils.

This year’s challenge has been hugely popular with over 1700 children from across the county taking part.

The popularity of this event proves how important reading is for a healthy mind, as well as developing language and listening skills.

The Summer Stars challenge provides the whole family with an opportunity to explore the full range of events and facilities which are available in Sligo Central Library.

This year there was a full programme of events including, chess, science, creative writing, art and crafts workshops, as well as the weekly storytime sessions.

Leas-Cathaoirleach, Cllr. Tom Fox and Mayor of Sligo, Cllr Declan Bree both noted the important role the library plays in Sligo as a community and family hub plus, the first connection to the County Council for many children and families.