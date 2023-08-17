Sudden passing of Bundoran born Bishop while on holiday in France

The death has taken place suddenly while on holiday in France of Bishop Liam S. MacDaid, Bishop-Emeritus of Clogher who was a native of Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.

Bishop MacDaid, aged 78, was Bishop of Clogher from 2010 until his retirement due to ill-health in October 2016.

A native of Bundoran, Co Donegal, he was ordained a Priest in 1969. He was a member of the teaching staff of St Macartan’s College, Monaghan for many years before serving as President of the College between 1981 and 1989. He later served in the Parishes of Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone and Tyholland, Co Monaghan. In addition, he was Diocesan Secretary and Chancellor from 1993 until his appointment as Bishop in 2010.

The Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Larry Duffy, has paid tribute to the late Bishop MacDaid, describing him as a ‘compassionate pastor who brought the love of Christ to all the people he ministered to.’

Bishop Duffy said: “Throughout his 54 years of priestly ministry, whether in an educational setting, in a parish or as Bishop of Clogher, Bishop Liam saw his mission as one of proclaiming Christ. His episcopal motto ‘Per Christum Dominum Nostrum’ - through Christ our Lord - captured well his faith in Jesus and the living out of that faith in word and action. His devoted service to the Diocese will be long remembered for its genuine commitment to God’s people and his simplicity of approach. May Christ the Good Shepherd now bring Bishop Liam to the fullness of life in the Kingdom of Heaven.”