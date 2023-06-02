Stunning Sligo home nestled under iconic Benbulben mountain immortalised by William Butler Yeats is for sale

Four bed family home in North Sligo with fabulous views is on the market for €595,000

One of the bathrooms.

One of the property's four bedrooms.

One of the spacious bedrooms.

The spectacular family home under bare Benbulben's head in North Sligo which has gone on the market.

WITH spectacular views of Benbulben and Donegal Bay, ‘Bluebell Hill’ a four-bed family home in Barnaribbon, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo has gone on the market for €595,000.

This four bedroom property has stunning views of the mountain immortalised by poet William Butler Yeats and also boasts incredible views of the North Atlantic coastline. It is brought to the market by Schiller and Schiller auctioneers.

The detached house also has beautiful manicured gardens, including a private patio area and a raised Gazebo with great views.

The property offers a spacious and bright floorplan with stylish interior flow and multi-functional space for all the family.

The welcoming reception area leads to kitchen, bedrooms via hallways and living room.

Kitchen/dining area and living have high ceilings with exposed timber beams adding to the bright atmosphere. The living room with open gas fire and the sun-room are separated by double and integrated sliding doors to configure to all multi-functional family needs.

The property was cleverly designed benefiting from morning and evening sun to allow all rooms being filled with natural light.

No expense spared throughout.

Kitchen features include Quartz countertop with large island, rustic country unit finishes, re-claimed pitch pine beams in living areas, sun room and bathroom finished in Italian Marble flooring.

A sun room to the South was added to capitalise on the magnificent sea and country views over County Sligo and surrounding areas.

There are four bedrooms with master bedroom (large en-suite and walk in dressing room), main bathroom (finished in destressed country look with timber panelling, free standing tub) utility, guest toilet, large walk-in hot press complete the floorplan.

There is ample attic space for further conversion potential.

It is ready to occupy.

The grounds include beautiful manicured gardens, with natural stone walls to roadside, wrought iron gates, tarmacadam drives and parking areas with stone boundaries, large private patio area with sandstone flagstone.

There is a large garage with electric roller door lending itself for further conversion.

The garden is enhanced by raised Gazebo located privately to the rear of the residence. Even on rainy days it enjoys great views.

The property is most convenient to the Benbulben Forest walk yet very privately located on an elevated site near end of a cul de sac. Approximately 10km from Sligo town and 2km to the N15.

Rathcormack National School and Grange with National and Secondary Schools is within a ten minute drive.

View by appointment with sole selling agents only.

Further details available from the selling agents, Schiller and Schiller, by emailing info@irishproperties.com