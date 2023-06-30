Strandhill’s National Surf Centre set to attract 40,000 visitors a year by 2028

The new National Surf Centre, Strandhill, County Sligo was officially opened on Thursday by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, in the company of Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Councillor Gerard Mullaney. The unique visitor experience, which has been developed by Fáilte Ireland, the Department of Rural and Community Development and Sligo County Council, is Ireland’s first purpose-built surfing facility and will copper fasten Strandhill as a world-class surfing destination. The project received an investment of almost €3million and aims to attract over 40,000 visitors per year by 2028, rising to over 50,000 visitors annually by 2033. Speaking at the official opening, Minister Catherine Martin said: “The investment of €1.3million by Fáilte Ireland in the National Surf Centre will open Strandhill and the surrounding areas to a significant number of new visitors, who want to experience the exceptional surfing culture that this area is known for. “Fáilte Ireland anticipates the visitors attracted to the National Surf Centre, Strandhill will generate revenue exceeding €34million in the Sligo region by 2033, creating new economic opportunities for local communities and indirectly supporting 21 jobs annually. The National Surf Centre creates a fantastic reason for visitors from at home and abroad to come to Sligo, participate in outdoor activities and spend longer in the region.” Minister Humphreys said: “This new state-of-the-art National Surf Centre is going to do so much in terms of attracting visitors, supporting adventure tourism and providing a boost to the local economy. I’m pleased that my Department was able to support the Surf Centre with an investment of over €1.1 million under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund. “This Fund is having a transformational impact on towns and villages right across Rural Ireland. The project that we are officially opening today is also further evidence of the truly positive difference that our five year rural development policy, ‘Our Rural Future’, is having in our communities. “This fantastic Surf Centre will be a key new visitor experience in the region and solidify Sligo’s reputation as a must-visit outdoor adventure destination along the Wild Atlantic Way.” Orla Carroll, Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland added: “Fáilte Ireland is committed to developing unique visitor experiences and investing in standout attractions, particularly in regional areas. “The new National Surf Centre is a major new activity tourism amenity that will support the continued development of the activity tourism sector in Sligo. “The vision of this project is to reach a wide ranging domestic and international audience, from beginners to advanced surfers, by providing a world-class visitor experience and focal point for tourism on the Wild Atlantic Way. “The new centre delivers on Fáilte Ireland’s Opening the Outdoors strategic pillar, supporting our ambition to develop Ireland as an internationally recognised Outdoor Activity destination.” Councillor Gerard Mullaney, Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council spoke at the official opening of Strandhill’s reputation for surfing.