Strandhill woman who battled Motor Neurone Disease will be remembered at this year’s Warriors’ Run in the village
Sligo Champion
On January 2nd of this year Trisha Glynn (nee Higgins) from Strandhill, passed away after a courageous battle with Motor Neurone. Trisha will be forever remembered with loving fondness by her partner Enda Horan and family, children Kim & Shane, her grandchildren Laura, Lexi & Medina Meadbh, her siblings Marty, Monica & Rory, her niece, nephews, sister in laws, her Warriors Run family and her many friends & relations.