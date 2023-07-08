Staff from Abbott Diagnostics help restore gardens at Sligo’s Northwest Hospice

People and management at Northwest Hospice have thanked Abbott Diagnostics and its staff members for their effort to restore the gardens at the hospice building.

Around 12 staff members of Abbott Diagnostics and Abbott in Longford visited the Northwest Hospice on Thursday and spent the day landscaping and revamping the back and front gardens of the hospice.

The gardens had not been looked after since pre covid times and hence it was not an easy task to revamp it. It took one full day and 12 volunteers working hard to completely transform the gardens.

Mary Forte, commercial manager at the Northwest Hospice said: “Abbott has been sending volunteers for quite a number of years now. They could not do it during the Covid period and the back garden has been left unattended since then."

"Total of 12 Abbott staff, 10 from Sligo and two from Longford came up on Thursday and did the whole re-landscaping of both gardens,” she said.

New plants and flowers have been planted in both front and back gardens. Window boxes have been placed on all the windows.

Mary said: “The front garden is where patients generally go out for fresh air. It is all beautiful and a good relaxing place for the patients and their families. They have done an incredible job and we want to thank the Abbott team from all in the Northwest Hospice.”