Spectacular illuminated event draws huge crowds to Mullaghmore as part of Cairde Sligo Arts Festival

The Luxe performance of the 'The Seas Above' as part of the Cairde Festival in Mullaghmore last Sunday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Cillian Rogers in the Luxe performance of the 'The Seas Above' as part of the Cairde Festival in Mullaghmore last Sunday evening. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Close to 1,500 people flocked to Mullaghmore in Sligo on Sunday night for LUXE The Seas Above as part of Cairde Sligo Arts Festival.

It was a spectacle of sumptuous costume, processional and fire sculpture.

LUXE’s newly commissioned performance – The Seas Above – is a spectacular illuminated event which took place in Mullaghmore at dusk Sunday and at dawn on Monday morning as part of the opening weekend of the festival.

The Seas Above is a new commission by Cairde Sligo Arts Festival in cooperation with Earagail Arts Festival supported by an Arts Council of Ireland Festival’s Commission Award.

Plus, join LUXE for a very special closing festival procession (July 9) as they navigate the audience on a celestial path through Sligo town culminating with a fiery finale celebration at the Old Quay.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival – Nine days of incredible art in buildings, on the street and in magical outdoor locations. Music, theatre, circus, visual art, literature, fun for the family.

Cairde Sligo Arts Festival kicked off from July 1 - 9 with a packed programme and organisers have compiled a list of some of their favourites.

