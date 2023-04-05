Spanish raids with Garda assistance targeted Sligo criminal

Several properties were raided in a rare joint policing operation involving Sligo Gardaí and spanish officers

Gardaí from Sligo were assisted by Spanish police in carrying out the raids.

The Criminal Assets Bureau are likely to seek orders soon in the High Court seeking to strip property from a Sligo crime boss following last week’s joint raids with Spanish police in Alicante.

Gardaí from the Sligo/Leitrim Division travelled to Alicante and took part in raids on five properties in an operation aimed at smashing the gang led by Sligo native, Barry Young.

The pictures show gardai from the Sligo-Leitrim Division, as well as officers form the Criminal Assets Bureau and the Drugs And Organised Crime Bureau working with the Spanish National Police in the operation – which saw them raid five properties in Alicante and the surrounding Costa Blanca area.

One of the apartments raided was in Cabo Roig, Alicante.

Sources have revealed that gardai believe members of the gang were cooperating with John Gilligan, who lives in the area.

“They would have been working with him,” a senior source said.

Sources have confirmed the operation was targeted at the gang controlled by Young – who is facing sentencing in Ireland after he admitted directing a crime gang.

The 37-year-old pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to directing a crime gang in Ireland and abroad between October 4, 2019 and January 15, 2022.

Gardai in a statement said: “As part of an ongoing investigation targeting organised crime in Sligo, we worked with our Spanish colleagues Policias.es on a number of searches in Alicante.

“Sligo Gardaí are being supported by the Criminal Assets Bureau and our National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.”

Sligo/Leitrim Chief Superintendent Aidan Glacken spearheaded the investigation into Barry Young’s gang, including the Alicante operation.

The long-running probe was led by the Chief Superintendent who set up a special investigation to take on Young and four other crime gangs in the north west.

Young, of Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co Sligo, will be sentenced by the Special Criminal Court in Dublin in May.

Gardaí believe Gilligan, who turned 71 last week, was working with the Young gang in Alicante.

Gilligan is based in the nearby town of Torrevieja. Gilligan, who was acquitted of Ms Guerin’s murder but locked up for 17 years on drugs importation charges, is potentially facing another three years in prison in Spain.

Gilligan is accused of sending drugs to Ireland by post.

He stands to be locked up for three years if he is convicted when he appears in court next month in Torrevieja.

State prosecutors are also demanding an 18-month prison sentence if he is convicted for unlawful weapons possession for Gilligan after cops found a gun buried in the garden of his home in Torrevieja in 2020.

Detectives said when he was arrested in October 2020 the gun was a rare Colt Python .357 Magnum.

Young is currently in custody in Portlaoise Prison.

He has lived between the north west and Spain and was a regular traveller across Europe.

On 10 March, Young, with an address of Geldof Drive, Cranmore, Co Sligo, was charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation between October 4, 2019 and January 15, 2022, both dates inclusive, both within and outside the state.

Fiona Murphy SC, for the State, said the DPP consented to Young being arraigned on section 14 of the indictment without prejudice.

The 37-year-old replied “guilty” when the charge was put to him by the registrar.

Michael Bowman SC, for the accused, asked for a date of May 9th for the matter to come before the court again.

He also requested that legal aid be extended to cover the cost of a report from a counsellor Young had been seeing before going into custody.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt acceded to this request.