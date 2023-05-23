Spanish Armada experts from across Europe arrive in Sligo for international conference

Experts from across Europe will arrive in Sligo this week to discuss the heritage of the Spanish Armada, three ships of which sank at Streedagh Beach near Grange in September 1588.

Among the notable names present at the Spanish Armada TIDE International Conference will be members of the dive teams involved when the wrecks were first discovered in 1985 and when the wreck of one of the ships, La Juliana, again became visible in 2015.

"These were hugely significant events, ones which yielded several cannon and other priceless

artefacts, and these will be discussed in detail during the conference," says Eddie O'Gorman, Chair of Spanish Armada Ireland, the group that has organised the conference.

The Armada has fascinated scholars the world over for centuries. The greatest naval expedition of the time, it set out to dethrone Queen Elizabeth I of England and to restore England to the Catholic faith. But when it lost the main naval engagement in the English Channel, the Armada was forced to sail northwards, taking a treacherous route around the Scottish and Irish coasts, before eventually making its way back to Spain.

It was off the west coast of Ireland that it met its downfall. Many of the ships that had been damaged in battle were now sailing in the North Atlantic, seas for which no reliable charts or maps then existed. And when a storm, known as the Great Gale for its ferocity, blew in, these ships were forced upon the Irish coast, where up to 26 of them were wrecked, with the resultant loss of an estimated 5,000 Spanish lives.

"The conference will explore the tragedy, and unveil the most recent research on the Armada story," says Conference Director Micheál Ó Domhnaill. "We will also discuss other maritime themes that link Ireland and Spain more broadly, including the aftermath of the Flight of the Earls, and the story of Granuaile, the pirate queen who lived during the time of the Armada."

The conference will also discuss the fate of those Armada soldiers taken prisoner by the English, study modern legal frameworks for the protection of underwater archaeology, and take a look at the interpretation of the Armada story in a modern context through the uses of virtual and augmented reality.

The lecture series and Cannon in Sea concert are fully subscribed, but members of the public will be able to follow the entire series of lectures online at the Spanish Armada Ireland website. It promises to be a fascinating as well as educational few days of debate and discussion.