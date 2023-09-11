South Sligo village to come to life next weekend for sheep festival

The village of Cloonacool will come to life next weekend as it’s annual Sheep Festival swings into action. The festival runs from Thursday 21 to Sunday 24 September.

Cloonacool is a small community nestling in the foothill of the Ox Mountains in the south of the county. As farming techniques changes in recent decades and as the pull for better jobs took a younger generation abroad or to the cities, life somehow became less concentrated in the parish, placing certain activities and traditions on the endangered list.

A number of possible projects were highlighted in an effort to mark the way forward. Chief among these was the creation of an annual Sheep Festival. This arose out of the fact that Cloonacool was always well-known for its sheep farming tradition. It had maintained families for decades, mountain sheep being the ideal stock to take advantage of the local hills and commonage.

The concept of the Sheep Festival was to create awareness and restore pride but the sum of these parts provided a much greater outcome. Ado McIntyre is the current Festival Chairperson and he speaks of how the festival has grown since its first outing in 2019.

“The one thing we didn’t lose in Cloonacool was our community spirit, our ability to work together as a community. Our first festival in 2019 was designed to restore our heritage and our traditions. Sheep and sheep farming seemed to be the obvious theme.

“We developed a very enthusiastic core group to help organise the festival. It was just ourselves really, farming lads and people with an interest is maintaining our community life.”

The format of the Cloonacool Festival is quite simple, from a two-day event in the beginning, it now runs over four days and nights bringing to life the farming tradition of the region. Ado continues to enthuse about the project.

“We start planning each year for our festival in late September. We put a series of events in place and within that we focus on a few main points. Firstly, the event is for our local community, secondly, we put ourselves out there for other communities to come and enjoy and thirdly, we try and put in place a series of events that appeal to a wider public. We are very proud of our place and of our tradition and try to display that.”

This year the Cloonacool Sheep Festival opens on Thursday 21 September at 9pm with an old-fashioned cabaret night in the company of Eurovision winner, Charlie McGettigan. Friday sees the local school community involved with an innovative art project display followed by a disco for the children.

Later, on Friday 22, an 80s disco will swing into action for those who want to relive the heady days 9and nights) of that time. Saturday 23 features a Walking Treasure unt at 10am and later that night a Festival Dance with Stuart Moyles at 9.30pm. The Festival Dance is a real throwback to the days of village carnivals and yet is a huge attraction for the Social Dancing trend of today.

Sunday September 24 is the final day of the festival and provides a real blast of colour in the village of Cloonacool with a Sheep Show and Dog Show proving the main attractions. Bothe show attract participants and visitors from a wide area from south Donegal to West Mayo. This day also provides a great family day with many exhibits and display. Entry to the festival is free but the site does contain numerous ways in which patrons can support the project.

The main fundraiser at the festival is the sale of draw tickets where the top prize is a whopping €1,000 or 5 magnificent breeding ewes.

Further details appear regularly on the Facebook Page. Everybody is welcome to attend any or all of the festival events. Contacts: 087 2512030 or cloonacoolsheepfestival@gmail.com.