South Sligo parish of Geevagh celebrate Fr Laurence Cullen’s 40th anniversary of his ordination

Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran, presided over the liturgy

On Sunday, the local community gathered in the South East Sligo parish of Geevagh to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the ordination to the Priesthood of Fr. Laurence Cullen.

Fr. Laurence, a Sligo native, studied for the Priesthood across three colleges, all named in honour of our national Saint: St.Patrick’s, Kiltegan, Co Wicklow; Douglas, Co.Cork and St.Patick’s, Maynooth, Co.Kildare.

Commencing his studies in September 1976, Fr. Laurence was ordained on June 12th 1983, by the then Bishop of Elphin, Dr. Dominic Conway in the Cathedral, Sligo.

The first pastoral experiences the young priest had following his ordination was in providing cover in the County Roscommon parishes of Ballintubber and Strokestown, until in February 1984 he was appointed School Chaplain to St.Aloysius and St.Joseph’s Colleges in Athlone.

The Parish Priest of Geevagh takes up his story. He said; “Throughout my youth and adult life, I have always had a love of learning, and an appreciation of the sense of community that exists within the school, and of the positive difference that a committed teacher can make to the lives and minds of young people.

“However, much as I enjoyed my time as a school Chaplain, Bishop Conway determined that I could serve the needs of the Diocese better in Parish work. Accordingly in September 1990 I was appointed Curate to Dangan, Kilmore where I remained for four years, being appointed as Curate to Caltra, Co.Galway where I remained until August 2002. On August 9th the same year, I was appointed as Parish Priest to the South East Sligo parish of Geevagh, where I remain to this day.

“I spent my childhood and youth in Sligo Town, and have lived for the vast majority of my time in active ministry in rural parishes. While Irish society in general, and life in the Catholic Church in particular, has seen many changes, I see today, amongst the people in Geevagh, a lively faith and a commitment to kingdom values.

“In times of need, and in times of celebration, when people are at their most vulnerable, and at their most joyous, they reach out to the Church, to their faith family, and I consider myself privileged to have shared in so many of these moments over the last forty years.”

A large number of parishioners, priestly colleagues, family, friends and well wishers attended the celebration. The Bishop of Elphin, Kevin Doran, presided over the liturgy and the Anglican Dean of Christchurch Cathedral in Dublin, the very Reverend Dermot Dunne preached the homily. Fr. Laurence explained: “Ecumenism has always been a very important part of my ministry, and I have a particular regard for the Anglican tradition within Christianity, so I was absolutely thrilled that members of our local Church of Ireland community were able to join the celebrations. Dean Dermot Dunne is a longstanding personal friend.

Fr. Cullen concluded: “I would like to thank everyone who came here this evening, both to the celebratory Mass, and the social event which followed. To everyone who has contributed in any way I would like to say a special thank you.”