South County Sligo students discuss their future at national assembly in Dublin

Pictured taking part in the Assembly in the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin are students from St Attracta’s Community school in Tubbercurry, Cillian Mc Carrick and Caio Domigo.

Students from St Attracta’s Community College in Tubbercurry were among five secondary schools who took part in ‘Young People Assemblies’ at the National Museum of Ireland in Dublin last week, identifying and discussing some of the major societal issues facing their generation now and into the future.

The Assemblies are part of an all-island performative socially engaged artwork led by artist Anthony Haughey, the Museum’s Artist in Residence, supported by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media as part of the Decade of Centenaries Programme 2012 – 2023.

The students will contribute to the development of a ‘Manifesto for a Future Ireland’.

The ‘deliberative democracy’ process took place in the Ceramic Room in the National Museum of Ireland – Archaeology on Kildare Street, which is where Seanad Éireann sat during the Leinster House refurbishments between 2017 and 2019.

Footage from the Assemblies were captured and this, together with the resulting ‘Manifesto’ and material gathered during engagements with the students at their respective schools over the last number of months, will form part of a video artwork by Haughey which will go on exhibition at the National Museum of Ireland later this year, as part of its Decade of Centenaries programme.

Some of the participating students will present the outcomes at a schools’ conference at the National Museum of Ireland later this year and it is also envisaged that the forum methodology and Manifesto will be made available as a learning resource in toolkit format for schools around the country to facilitate discussion with students, particularly those studying CPSE, History, Politics, Society and the Key Stages 3-4 in the CCEA Environment and Society and Arts curricula.

‘Ceann Comhairles’ were elected by each of the five participating school groups including St Attracta’s Community College. The other schools were Scoil Mhuire Ennistymon, Co Clare, Oldbawn Community School, Tallaght, Dublin, Coláiste Feirste, Belfast, and Castletroy College, Limerick.

The Ceann Comhairles chaired discussions on issues such as climate change, housing and homelessness, healthcare, mental health and suicide awareness, direct provision, the rise of the far right, social media, and the Irish language.

Craig Buckley was elected ‘Ceann Comhairle’ for the St Attracta’s Community College Assembly. He said: “Some of the main topics we raised at our Young People’s Assembly ranged from homelessness to climate change, and from nuclear energy to mental health and suicide awareness and lots of stuff in between. It’s a fantastic opportunity and everyone really enjoyed it. Anthony did a fantastic job and we’re really privileged to take part so thank you to everyone involved.”

Each group also heard from keynote speakers and author and journalist, Flor McCarthy addressed the students from Attracta’s Community College as part of their Assembly.

Director of the National Museum of Ireland Lynn Scarff, said: “As we approach the end of the Decade of Centenaries and what has been an important period of reflection, we are now turning to the future in this project and considering how those events, and the emerging issues of today, will shape the Ireland of tomorrow.

“As the National Museum of Ireland develops its new strategy with a focus on community, socially engaged practice that involves a number of communities in Ireland - as led by our artist-in-residence, Anthony Haughey - is especially important to us.” Artist-in-Residence Anthony Haughey said: “How younger generations will respond to the issues of their time is the focus of this performative socially engaged artwork. Through the collections in the National Museum of Ireland we have been reflecting on how past events continue to shape our future aspirations. As historian Kevin Whelan reminds us, ‘It is always possible to tell it another way; that possibility opens a space for the other, a space for dialogue, a negotiation of narratives.’

“Through the Young People Assemblies, and our ongoing engagement with diverse communities, we are working to explore emerging issues of today and how they can be addressed now and in the future.”